Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warm Springs, OR

KWSO News Thu., Jul. 8, 2021

By elizabeth.smith
kwso.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update on Wednesday, July 7, reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 13 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 6 at the Health & Wellness Center. One currently active case of COVID-19 on the Reservation was noted in the update. There are no close contacts being monitored. You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

kwso.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Warm Springs, OR
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
City
Bend, OR
Warm Springs, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Warm Springs, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Cochran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Management#Drought#Kwso News Thu#Reservation#The National Park Service#Bureau Of Reclamation#Bureau Of Land Management#Bureau Of Indian Affairs#Department#Interior#The Department Of Revenue#Visit Revenue Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy