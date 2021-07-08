KWSO News Thu., Jul. 8, 2021

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update on Wednesday, July 7, reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 13 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 6 at the Health & Wellness Center. One currently active case of COVID-19 on the Reservation was noted in the update. There are no close contacts being monitored. You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.