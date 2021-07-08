eMarketer and BlueConic to host webinar "Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis"
BOSTON (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. A new webinar from eMarketer and BlueConic will address one of the greatest challenges facing marketers and advertisers today – how to reach consumers in the wake of privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies. The webinar, “Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis,” will take place on July 15 at 2pm ET and is free to attend.www.registercitizen.com
Comments / 0