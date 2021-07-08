Cancel
UEFA

eMarketer and BlueConic to host webinar "Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis"

 14 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. A new webinar from eMarketer and BlueConic will address one of the greatest challenges facing marketers and advertisers today – how to reach consumers in the wake of privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies. The webinar, “Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis,” will take place on July 15 at 2pm ET and is free to attend.

Internetmediapost.com

Google Ads Optimized Targeting Rolls Out

A “Signal” in Google Ads under the Demographics tab is for optimized targeting, a new feature gradually rolling out to Google Ads Manager users, that may not be available for all accounts. Google Ads expert Brett Bodofsky pointed it out on Twitter. Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin explained further in...
TV & Videosmediapost.com

CTV Study: Connected TV Not Reaching Ad Targets

A study of advertising campaigns on connected TV are not reaching consumers. The research coming from ANA and Innovid, a CTV ad-tech platform, and shows the average campaign reached just 13% of the available U.S. CTV homes. Authors recommend that upwards of 100 million impression should be used to reach 40% of the U.S. CTV homes.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Mobiquity Technologies Launches MobiExchange: The Fastest and Easiest Way for Community Platforms to Launch Digital Media Campaigns

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, announces the launch of their new service MobiExchange with its client, NationBuilder, the leading software designed to power nonprofits, movements, causes and campaigns. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Brendan King, CEO Of Vendasta. MobiExchange is the fastest, easiest, and...
Economymartechseries.com

Unbabel Announces LangOps Survey Results and New Market Category to Unify Language Strategy and Unleash Growth for Businesses

More than 90% of respondents agree that a centralized LangOps platform could be a cost-effective solution to do more with less. Unbabel, the industry’s first AI-powered Language Operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual support at scale, is announcing a new market category: Language Operations (LangOps). LangOps is a unified approach that helps global businesses communicate trust more effectively with their customers and stakeholders in any language. It gives transparency and control over every aspect of language in an organization by breaking multilingual barriers and solving a key challenge to worldwide market expansion.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

BlueVoyant Launches Modern SOC for Splunk® Cloud Platform

Solution combines the Splunk Security Cloud with BlueVoyant's 24/7 industry-leading threat detection, response and remediation capabilities to help customers maximize their investment in Splunk Cloud Platform. NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company, today announced the launch of its BlueVoyant Modern SOC for Splunk® Cloud Platform,...
Marketsaithority.com

Jumio Announces Record Quarter With 150% Growth Fueled by Financial Services, Mobile and Social

Q2 highlights include record transaction volumes, KYX and AML platform enhancements and global channel momentum. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, announced that both sales and revenue grew over 150% in Q2 2021 from Q2 2020, fueled by an ongoing need for modern enterprises to know and trust that their online users are who they claim to be. This is evidenced by the large growth seen in financial services, mobile delivery services and social platforms verifying everyone from customers to employees to influencers.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management in the Cloud at Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText, announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Technologymartechseries.com

Compulse Evolves Into Marketing Technology and Managed Services Company With a Platform to Make Omnichannel Digital Advertising More Efficient and Profitable

Driven by the need for better technology to power omnichannel digital campaigns, Compulse is excited to announce its evolution into a marketing technology and managed services company, with an exclusive focus on making digital advertising efficient, cost-effective, and more profitable for local media companies and agencies. Marketing Technology News: NEXTGEN...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Comm100 Launches Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM

Comm100, a global provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions that connect brands with their customers, today announced an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM that will allow users to see and update customer information directly inside the Comm100 agent console – giving them the tools to deliver personalized and contextualized customer experiences. This integration makes it easy for agents to tailor their live chat conversations based on current customer data without needing to toggle between multiple applications while chatting.
Internetmartechseries.com

How Publishers and Advertisers Can Prevent Ad Fraud

Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Apps remain the fastest-growing channels for programmatic advertising even as ad fraud eats roughly 25% of spend, according to recent Pixalate estimates. The continued lack of transparency in CTV and mobile in-app environments means that brands still struggle to verify they reach their audiences where billions of dollars are spent.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Kahoot! Integrates With Zoom to Deliver Engagement in Video Conferencing and Virtual Learning

The Kahoot! app for Zoom Meetings enables everyone to create seamless experiences that drive engagement and learning in video meetings. Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, announced that it is joining forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to launch the Kahoot! app for Zoom, making it easy for Zoom meeting participants to access, host and play Kahoot! learning content directly within Zoom Meetings.
Businessaithority.com

CDP Institute Selects AZK Media for the ANZ Emerging Markets Partnership

AZK Media is responsible for informing Customer Data Platform industry leaders about the latest insights across the ANZ region as CDP market forecast growth hits $1.5 billion. Global B2B Media and Marketing Firm AZK Media has announced a partnership with renowned Customer Data Platform leader The CDP Institute to inform the Institute’s new ‘Emerging Markets’ content channel.
Internetmartechseries.com

Expel Introduces Offering for Detecting Business Email Compromise

Expel for Email monitors security signal from Microsoft O365 or GSuite, along with Duo, Okta, AzureAD and OneLogin to detect attacker activity. Solution alerts on signs of business email compromise (BEC), and detects things like risky config changes, logins via proxy servers and attempts to bypass multi-factor authentication. Expel, the...
Musicmartechseries.com

NFFT As the Future of Digital Advertising

The concept of advertising has come a long way from the days of newspapers and radio jingles. Today, advertising has become part and parcel of our internet experience. From the banner ads that we find on every web page to the pop-up ads constantly calling on us to click them, it is impossible to escape digital advertising.
Technologymartechseries.com

Anzu and OpenX Partner to Bring Programmatic In-Game Advertising to Advertisers

Anzu.io, the world’s most advanced in-game advertising platform, today announces a new partnership with OpenX, a premium independent advertising exchange connecting the world’s top brands with consumers across the most trafficked websites and mobile apps globally. The integration with Anzu’s in-game advertising platform will give OpenX’s advertisers the ability to...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Whatfix strengthens partnership with Microsoft

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules....
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

The Home Depot and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Enhance the Interconnected Shopping Experience

Google Cloud and The Home Depot have extended their multi-year cloud partnership to expand on the retailer’s digital transformation and provide customers with enhanced shopping experiences by blending physical and digital environments. As one of the first major retailers to migrate its website to the cloud, The Home Depot has built upon Google Cloud’s expertise in infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics to enrich customer experiences no matter how they choose to shop–in-store, online, or on mobile devices.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktopost, the world's only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Businessmartechseries.com

Verizon Media Bolsters Identity Consent Management, Partners with NAI, Osano

Verizon Media today announced the integration of Verizon Media ConnectID with the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI)’s “Audience Matched Advertising Opt-Out” platform. The NAI is a non-profit organization dedicated to responsible data collection and use for digital advertising. The integration, enabling consumers to opt-out from Verizon Media ConnectID with just their email address, adds to Verizon Media’s own privacy and people-first controls for targeted advertising.

