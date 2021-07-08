eMarketer and BlueConic to host webinar "Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis"

Q2 highlights include record transaction volumes, KYX and AML platform enhancements and global channel momentum. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, announced that both sales and revenue grew over 150% in Q2 2021 from Q2 2020, fueled by an ongoing need for modern enterprises to know and trust that their online users are who they claim to be. This is evidenced by the large growth seen in financial services, mobile delivery services and social platforms verifying everyone from customers to employees to influencers.