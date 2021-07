LAKELAND, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College announced that Dr. Linda Comer, professor of nursing and dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, will be the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Keith R. Berend Endowed chair in Nursing. This is the first endowed chair for the nursing school. This endowment, along with the transformational gift and naming of the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences, demonstrates the growing impacts of FSC's nursing program, both in this region and nationally.