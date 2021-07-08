Senate Democrats to push for a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure deal by July 19

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) Senate Democrats are expecting to bring the bipartisan infrastructure plan backed by President Joe Biden to a vote on the Senate floor as early as July 19, according to CBS News.

"As Leader Schumer has said, he wants to move on both the bipartisan plan and the budget resolution during the upcoming July/August Senate session," an unidentified White House official told CBS News. "Our understanding is that the process could begin as early as the week of 7/19, given that committees are still finalizing legislative text for both the budget resolution and the bipartisan bill. We of course support going forward as fast as possible, but it would be a mistake to think of July 19 as anything more than the opening of a window."

With weeks left before Congress heads home for its August recess, related committees are drafting portions of the legislation while both chambers are out for the remainder of the July 4 recess.

The rest of the Senate will return next week as Biden continues to tout the legislation, including at an Illinois stop on Wednesday.

Democratic Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen became the 22nd senator to support the bipartisan infrastructure push that would cost around $1 trillion over five years and include revamping aspects of "traditional" infrastructure like roads, bridges and transportation.

"We worked really hard ... to build a coalition that is half Democrat, half Republican. We now have 22 senators who are supporting this framework," Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said.

As Democrats push for a party-led reconciliation bill that includes child care, health care and education, with Biden seeking climate change relief, Republicans could place pressure on any legislation that is too costly.

Schumer said he plans to pass the reconciliation bill in conjunction with the bipartisan plan, though Senate Republicans have pushed back on this plan with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying his caucus would put a "hell of a fight" if there is no bipartisanship.