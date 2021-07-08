Cancel
Michael Avenatti, Ex-Stormy Daniels Lawyer and Cable News Star, Sentenced to 30 Months For Nike Extortion Scheme

By Leia Idliby
mediaite.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Avenatti, former attorney to Stormy Daniels, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for extorting Nike. “Mr. Avenatti’s conduct was outrageous. He hijacked his client’s claims, and he used those claims to further his own agenda,” U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said during Thursday’s hearing, later adding, “Mr. Avenatti became drunk on the power of his platform — or what he perceived his platform to be.”

