As radio gears up for the planned Aug. 11 national test of the Emergency Alert System, so are equipment manufacturers. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will once again be testing the broadcast daisy-chain distribution of alerts. But the updates from equipment makers is not limited to that technology. Digital Alert Systems has just pushed out an important update to help ensure its systems work correctly. It includes new digital certificates used to authenticate messaging sent by FEMA from the internet-based Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). The new credentials are needed since a certificate in the current certification chain will expire Aug. 21.