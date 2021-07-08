Cancel
Rochester, MN

Charges Allege Missing Vape Pen Prompted Rochester Machete Attack

By Andy Brownell
 14 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete early Wednesday was arraigned in Olmsted County Court this morning. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. The criminal complaint alleges he chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 in the morning and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.

