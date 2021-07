Pretty much every automaker is making a push toward electric vehicles, and Jeep, under the Stellantis umbrella, is no exception. Speculation about which Jeep model would be the next Jeep EV in the US has been high, with the Renegade and the Compass being the top contenders. That speculation has been laid to rest with the announcement that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will be the next 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle from Jeep. Furthermore, it looks to be a worthy entry into the off-roading EV market.