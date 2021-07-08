Cancel
Tennis

Cole Haan’s A Hotbed For Up-To-75%-Off Summer Shoes

By Mercedes Viera
Refinery29
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Haan is known well for the following: comfort-first shoes that are expertly crafted; one very vocal and cult-like fanbase we call Haan Heads; a sale section that, at any given moment, is well-stocked with many of the brand's best-selling styles. Even if the footwear favorite isn't hosting one of its frequent seasonal promos, shoppers can still click into an up-to-75%-off hotbed of everything from top-rated sandals to sneakers and oxford classics. In the event that the thousands of rave reviews on the site alone aren't enough to steer your virtual carts straight for Cole Haan's shimmering pool of sale shoes, then maybe the glowing stamp of approval from Refinery29 staffers will do the trick. Our very own Deputy Beauty Director, Rachel Krause, was quick to pledge her Haan Head allegiance; appreciating that “there’s no obvious branding, the quality is GREAT, especially for the price point, and the sales are even better.” Below, peep our favorite picks from the shoe stalwart's slashed-price selection. Highlights include a pair of trending olive green snake-print wedges and tennis-court-style sneakers toting over 400 reviews, to name a few. If you're into this kind of thing, then don't be shy about bookmarking this page — we'll be keeping it up to date with more of the good Cole Haan deals and special sale events as they come.

