New fabric passively cools whatever it’s covering—including you

When Hans Wilsdorf first founded the Tudor watch company in 1926, he did so with the intent of offering a more affordable but still high-quality alternative to his other watch brand, Rolex. And for many decades, Tudor filled that niche perfectly, churning out Oyster cased-watches with off-the-shelf movements that were both robust and not terribly expensive. But following the brand’s relaunch in 2009, and especially over the past handful of years, Tudor has become something else. The brand has stepped far outside of Rolex’s shadow and come into its own, taking big swings and releasing unexpected and imaginative watches that don’t resemble anything in its sister company’s stable. And perhaps the watch that best exemplifies this Tudor of today is the new Black Bay Ceramic.