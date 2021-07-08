Cancel
New fabric passively cools whatever it’s covering—including you

By John Timmer
Ars Technica
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising temperatures around the world run the risk of creating a dangerous cycle where more people get air conditioning, which causes energy demand to surge and leads to higher carbon emissions, which makes temperatures rise even more. Renewable power is one option for breaking that cycle, but people have also been studying materials that enable what's called passive cooling. Without using energy, these materials take heat from whatever they're covering and radiate it out to space.

