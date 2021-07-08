Cancel
Pigalle "Freedom Fields" Editorial, Collection

Highsnobiety
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey Pieces: Flowing silk shirt and slack sets cut for maximum ease and visual impact, ideal for summer lounging and layering up when temps dip. Editor's Notes: Pigalle keeps a relatively low international profile — Nike collabs aside — but in its native Paris, the brand is a juggernaut. Pigalle's three flagship stores sell its sporty menswear to an ample audience of young fans, many of whom take to the Pigalle-owned basketball court for pick-up games. Pigalle's latest drop, "Freedom Fields," is a vivid collection of silk and leather, celebrating the sensation of cycling far away from any pandemic.

