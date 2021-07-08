Cancel
UK liable to pay £40bn billion to EU as part of post-Brexit financial settlement

By Lorraine King
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

The UK Government are reportedly liable to pay €47.5 billion (£40bn) as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement, it has been claimed.

The eye-watering sum is said to be mentioned in the EU's consolidated budget report for 2020.

The report notes that the UK owes the whooping total under a series of articles which both sides agreed as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The issue of what Britain would owe the EU after Brexit has been a bone of contention with Brexiteers saying the UK would not have to pay it if there was no deal on either the Withdrawal Agreement or the future relationship treaty, RTÉ reports.

The Government had to reach an agreement on key issues such as financial settlement and citizens rights in the early part of the exit negotiations before things could progress to the next stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ats62_0arHVG0q00
UK 'liable to pay €47.5 billion to EU' as part of post-Brexit financial settlement (Image: Getty Images)

Both sides eventually agreed on the mechanism to calculate the financial settlement in December 2017.

UK officials predicting that it would be between £35-39bn while the The Office for Budget Responsibility - an independent public body funded by the Treasury - said in March 2018 that the total bill would amount to £35.2bn.

The £40bn bill is broken down into two amounts.

The first is the UK's share of the EU’s outstanding spending commitments as of 31 December last year when the Brexit transition period ended.

The second sum relates to EU liabilities, such as pensions and sickness insurance of retired EU staff, which the UK owes under Article 143 of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The Government reportedly committed to pay its share of these liabilities as of the end of last year except specific liabilities noted in the treaty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnJRA_0arHVG0q00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU (Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock)

As part of the withdrawal agreement the Government must reportedly pay £5.8bn this year while the remaining balance is expected to be be settled over several decades.

In the past fortnight, Britain has marked five years since the vote for Brexit - and six months since it actually happened.

Last month a poll by Savanta ComRes reported that if the referendum was re-run now the result would be a narrow win for Remain - by 51% to 49%.

The actual result on June 23, 2016 was 51.9% for Leave and 48.1% for Remain.

