Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex; Morris; Somerset THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS...NORTHERN SOMERSET AND NORTH CENTRAL MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.