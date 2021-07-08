Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daniels; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Daniels County in northeastern Montana Northwestern Sheridan County in northeastern Montana * Until 230 PM MDT. * At 134 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Peerless, or 17 miles northwest of Scobey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scobey, Flaxville, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Archer, Port Of Whitetail, Whitetail, Madoc, Outlook, Daleview, Four Buttes and Navajo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH