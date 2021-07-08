Cancel
Allegan County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

