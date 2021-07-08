Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Brazil’s Bolsonaro warns 2022 vote will be clean or canceled

By DIANE JEANTET
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvctP_0arHUxQ600
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to launch the new registration system for Professional Fishermen and Fishing Network, at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday ratcheted up assertions of potential fraud in next year’s presidential election, suggesting it could be canceled unless the voting system is reformed.

“Either we do clean elections in Brazil, or we don’t do elections at all,” he told supporters in capital, Brasilia.

For weeks, Bolsonaro has insistently cast doubt on Brazil’s electronic voting system, in place since 1996, by claiming elections have been marred by fraud, most recently his own in 2018. He says he should have won without a runoff. The nation’s electoral tribunal last month ordered him to present any evidence of fraud, which he has yet to do.

This week, Bolsonaro said during a live broadcast on social media he could reject 2022 election results if he loses.

Bolsonaro has been pushing for Congress to approve a constitutional reform that would add printouts of each vote to the electronic system. Were the change implemented, a receipt for each electronic vote would be visible to the voter before being deposited into a sealed ballot box.

Bolsonaro and others in favor of the reform say that would allow for a manual recount in case of suspicion of irregularities. Those against, including the current and future presidents of the electoral tribunal, all three of whom are also Supreme Court justices, say the current system already enables an audit and the change would merely create leeway for baseless claims of fraud.

Bolsonaro is trailing his nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in early polling, and his claims of fraud have led analysts to express concern that he may be laying the groundwork for his own version of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington where supporters of Donald Trump alleged he had been robbed of victory.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

510K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Voting#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Brazil
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Behind Viral VideosSand Hills Express

YouTube removes Bolsonaro videos for COVID misinformation

YouTube on Wednesday removed a number of videos from the channel belonging to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, the tech giant said in a statement. “After a careful review, we removed videos from Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for violating our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies,” the company...
Politicswhbl.com

Report Brazil defense minister threatened 2022 vote sparks uproar

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian politicians across the ideological spectrum expressed shock on Wednesday at an unconfirmed report in newspaper Estado de S.Paulo that the defense minister communicated to the speaker of the lower house that next year’s scheduled presidential election would not take place without printed ballots. The report, which...
Politicskfgo.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says govt working on ministerial shake-up

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said in a radio interview on Wednesday that the government is planning a minor ministerial shake-up, likely to be announced on Monday. Bolsonaro did not provide details on potential changes. Two sources familiar with the matter said that moves are likely to occur...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says He Will Veto Lawmakers' $1 Billion Electoral Fund

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that he would veto a new 5.7 billion reais ($1.09 billion) electoral fund, potentially setting himself up for a fight with lawmakers whose support is crucial to fending off impeachment proceedings. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who was elected...
HealthBBC

Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after treatment for blocked intestine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been released from hospital four days after being admitted with serious intestine problems. Mr Bolsonaro, 66, had been suffering persistent hiccups for 10 days. There have been concerns about the far-right leader's health since he was stabbed in the intestines while campaigning in 2018. Mr...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

After Four Days, Brazil’s Bolsonaro Is Discharged From Hospital

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital in São Paulo Sunday after a four-day stay for treatment for an obstructed intestine, a problem he attributes to being stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018. Key Facts. The 66-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as he left Vila...
IndustryTree Hugger

Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest Accelerates Under Brazil’s Bolsonaro

When the modern environmental movement was born in the 1970s, the Amazon rainforest quickly became its poster child thanks to mass deforestation in Brazil. Decades later, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is still a perfect if alarming proxy for the climate crisis writ large—and still a major roadblock to a healthy planet, according to Brazil’s National Institue for Space Research, INPE, which this month published new data showing accelerating deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon despite a half-century of activism against it.
HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Brazil's Bolsonaro recovers in hospital, no surgery planned

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was recovering in a Sao Paulo hospital Thursday after being rushed for treatment of intestinal obstruction, but is unlikely to need surgery, the president's son Flavio said on his official Twitter account. The president's office said in a statement that the president...
HealthCNBC

Brazil's Bolsonaro spends night in hospital for obstructed intestine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spent the night in a Sao Paulo hospital after being hospitalized for an obstructed intestine. Local news outlet G1 reported Bolsonaro passed the night well and was scheduled to undergo further tests on Thursday. The president's office had said Bolsonaro, 66, could require emergency surgery after...
HealthPosted by
CNN

Bolsonaro posts picture of himself from hospital bed

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been transferred to a hospital in Sao Paolo, Brazil, after an intestinal obstruction was found by his physician. He took to Twitter and said the current medical condition was the consequence of a failed assassination attempt in 2018. CNN’s Shasta Darlington reports.
HealthCNBC

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized to find cause of hiccups, presidency says

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday to identify the cause of chronic hiccups, the president's office said, in the latest health scare for the far-right leader who was stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018. Bolsonaro went to the military hospital in Brasilia and is...
VaccinesABC13 Houston

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro being examined for possible emergency surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was being evaluated Wednesday for possible emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction, his office said. Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Braslia early in the morning and was "feeling well," according to an initial statement that said doctors were examining his persistent hiccups.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro signs law to allow for privatization of Eletrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed a law that paves the way for the privatization of state-controlled electricity utility Eletrobras (ELET6.SA), part of the right-wing leader's agenda to reduce the size of the Brazilian state. The law allows Eletrobras to raise new...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Brazil's Federal Police Open Probe Into Bolsonaro Over Vaccine Deal - Source

BRASILIA (Reuters) -At the request of the Supreme Court, Brazil's federal police has formally opened a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of an Indian vaccine and could now question him, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The president has...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Brazil's Bolsonaro Slams Corruption Probe With Foul Language

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro used foul language Thursday as he said he would refuse to answer corruption charges that a Senate committee is investigating involving government vaccine purchases. The senate's Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, known in Portuguese by its acronym CPI, has been for weeks investigating Bolsonaro's handling of the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy