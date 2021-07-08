Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Amanda Knox shares agony over tragic miscarriage with husband Christopher Robinson

By Tilly Pearce
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Amanda Knox has opened up about her heartbreak at suffering a “missed miscarriage” that required her to induce the loss of the baby.

As part of her new mini podcast series on infertility, Knox spoke about the death of her unborn child and the experience of her miscarriage, tweeting the episode and explaining she was “baring her soul” about the experience.

The Labyrinths podcaster, who has been married to musician Christopher Robinson since 2018, explained that the pair had been trying for a baby when they realised it was more difficult than expected.

“It’s something you likely don’t think much about until you start trying to conceive. Like a lot of people, we were naive. We thought it was a straight line from unprotected sex to baby.”

“We were wrong. Painfully wrong,” Christopher added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgquQ_0arHUulv00
Amanda Knox is now working with those helping the falsely imprisoned within the criminal justice system

Saying they got pregnant very fast, the pair immediately started preparing the baby room as they waited for their first ultrasound.

Unfortunately, when they went in for their eight-week check up, the doctors were unable to find a heartbeat, with the fetus only measuring the typical size of a six-week old.

Coming back a week later, they were told they had sadly lost the baby weeks before in what’s referred to as a “missed miscarriage”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXsZM_0arHUulv00
Christopher Robinson and Amanda Knox married in 2018 and now run a podcast together

“I thought, why would there be a dead baby just hanging out in there. If it wasn’t viable, why wasn’t it going away?” Amanda said.

“My body didn’t even know, and that felt weird to me. That something that your body was so in tune with, it didn’t know. I didn’t know you could have a missed miscarriage.”

“The fact that your miscarriage can have so many different forms, I just figured that a miscarriage just kind of happens. You would start bleeding - and I wasn’t bleeding.

"For all intents and purposes I was pregnant with something that was just not growing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wSVi_0arHUulv00
Amanda and her husband are opening up about their infertility struggles in a new podcast series, Labyrinths

She was then given medication that sped up the body’s reaction to the miscarriage to prevent any further illness.

Amanda then broke down in tears as she struggled to talk about the loss of her child and inducing the effects of a miscarriage.

“It took a half hour before I felt anything, but abdominal pain like I’ve not experienced before. I was shaking,” she said.

“You’re so usually tough, you don’t take ibuprofen even,” Christopher added. “So I’m used to seeing you kind of shirk things off, but you were crumpled. You were wracked with pain.”

"I thought ‘I know exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy’ and to have it not come to fruition - not through choice - felt like a betrayal.

"Like, Why? Do I have bad eggs and I just never knew? Am I actually too old? Did something happen to me while I was over in Italy? If it’s not easy and you don’t know why, then anything can be the problem. And it’s frustrating how little information you have at any point in the process."

Amanda Knox first came to prominence in 2007, when she was arrested and convicted of the murder of Meredith Kercher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTf45_0arHUulv00
Amanda was in Italian prison for four years before the conviction was overturned (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

British native Kercher and American-born Knox lived together while studying in Perugia, Italy, but Kercher was murdered just two months after her arrival.

Knox and her boyfriend of the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were both charged with the murder, largely due to their ‘odd behaviour’ such as kissing at the crime scene, and doing cartwheels while waiting for hours of interrogation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtf7q_0arHUulv00
Amanda Knox said the 'worst moment of her life' was when she was interrogated by Italian police (Image: REUTERS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1X9e_0arHUulv00
Meredith Kercher was murdered in November 2007 and Knox was convicted for the death (Image: PA)

Their convictions were subsequently overturned numerous times, allowing Knox to be released from jail, found guilty again, and then cleared again.

She has always maintained her innocence in the death of Kercher.

The Supreme Court of Italy finally cleared them both in 2015, and ever since Knox has worked closely with criminal justice charities to help others who were wrongfully convicted.

Rudy Guede was also subsequently charged in 2008.

Labyrinths is available on all podcast services.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

373K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Knox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Miscarriage#Interrogation#British#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Matt Damon unveils Amanda Knox-inspired film at Cannes

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Matt Damon said on Friday he had immersed himself for weeks in Oklahoma with oil rig workers for his role as a disoriented American who travels to France to help his jailed daughter, in a new film loosely inspired by the real-life Amanda Knox case. The...
Seattle, WAKIMA TV

Amanda Knox suffers painful miscarriage: 'You don't know why'

SEATTLE - Amanda Knox reveals that she suffered a miscarriage recently, enduring pain "like I've never experienced before." The Seattle native opened up about the miscarriage, which came after six weeks of pregnancy, on a new episode of her podcast "Labyrinths," People magazine reported. Knox, now 34, became a household...
Moviesthefocus.news

Is Stillwater based on a true story? Plot sparks Amanda Knox comparisons

Matt Damon’s new crime film Stillwater debuted at Cannes on 8 July to strong reviews. The movie had been pushed back from its initial release date in November 2020 due to the covid pandemic. Fans of The Martian star are wondering if this film is based on a true story, and when they can finally see it in cinemas. We tell you everything you need to know.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Independent

Amanda Knox shares story of recent miscarriage : ‘A pain I’ve never experienced before’

Amanda Knox has given emotional insight into her recent miscarriage alongside husband Christopher Robinson in a new episode of her podcast that explores the complexities of infertility.Ms Knox, 34, was wrongly convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher’s in 2007 in Italy before being acquitted in 2015. In her new podcast Labyrinths, Ms Knox opened up about how she recently experienced miscarriage while she was six weeks pregnant.During the podcast, she explains how she assumed that after coming off birth control it was a “straight line from unprotected sex to baby”.However, her husband says that the couple was...
Women's HealthPosted by
Oxygen

Amanda Knox Discusses The Pain She Feels Following Recent Miscarriage

Exoneree Amanda Knox has revealed in a new episode of her podcast that she and her husband are working through a devastating miscarriage. In the first episode of a five-part miniseries on infertility, created for the ongoing podcast "Labyrinths" she says that she and her husband Christopher Robinson "got pregnant very fast" after she got her IUD removed. The podcast includes snippets of recordings that the couple made, talking to their future child.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Felt Like a Betrayal’: Amanda Knox Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage

In a new episode of her podcast, Amanda Knox revealed she suffered a miscarriage while trying for her first child. Speaking with her husband, Christopher Robinson, for Labyrinths: Getting Lost With Amanda Knox, Knox described the traumatic process of finding out from her doctor that their baby had stopped developing and its heartbeat couldn’t be detected. She was told to take pills to expedite the miscarriage, which left her in a great deal of pain and “birthing blood” for two days. “I did feel incredibly disappointed that was the story of my first ever pregnancy,” she said. “I thought, ‘I know exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy,’ and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal.” Knox said it was frustrating she couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong. “Why? Do I have bad eggs and I never knew? Am I actually too old? Did something happen to me while I was over in Italy?” she wondered. “I don't know who that baby was. I don’t know if I’ll ever know. It’s a weird thought,” she said.
TV & Videoswarm1069.com

Spotlighting Labyrinths with Amanda Knox

Joining me today is Amanda Knox, we talk about her podcast Labyrinths: Getting Lost,. infertility, The Innocence Project, and so much more. Get to know Amanda for the amazing young lady she has become in spite of all she has been through. Her podcast Labyrinths: Getting Lost, explores how everyone...
Women's Healthinsideedition.com

Amanda Knox Opens Up About Miscarriage in Podcast Interview

Amanda Knox has revealed she suffered a miscarriage, opening up about the painful ordeal with her husband, Christopher Robinson. “It is one of the most existential crises that anyone can go through,” Knox told Inside Edition. The 34-year-old gained notoriety after spending nearly four years in an Italian prison for...
Santa Rosa, CAk100country.com

How men hurt and grieve over miscarriage, too

The first time Justin Salinger and his wife experienced a miscarriage was one of the worst days of their lives together. The Santa Rosa, California, couple had spent months imagining what and who their baby would become. In an instant, those hopes and dreams were gone. They wept. They cursed fate. They wondered again and again: Why us? Why our child?
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Not Lindsie Chrisley’s Real Father? Todd Kills With Kindness In Response

Lindsie Chrisley recently mentioned that Todd was NOT her biological father on Instagram. Todd revealed that someone brought this to his attention during this week’s episode of Chrisley Confessions. Now, he didn’t get upset or angry in his response to his daughter basically disowning him on social media. Instead, he killed her with kindness in his response.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ariana Grande Shares Magical Look at Honeymoon With Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shared a rare look at married life with her husband Dalton Gomez on Sunday. The "Break Free" singer shared photos from their honeymoon in the Netherlands. One of the photos included a clear look at the couple, sitting inside a pair of giant wooden shoes. Grande and Gomez married on May 15 and made their first public appearance as a married couple last month in Los Angeles.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Garrick, Dannielle, & Bert Living Separate Lives

The status of the Merrifield family is relatively unknown. Even more unknown is where they stand with their potential sister wife, Roberta. The Seeking Sister Wife finale ended with the Merrifields and Bert in Mexico. Dannielle’s two sons and parents joined. The sole purpose of the trip was to get Bert pregnant. So, what has happened since the season wrapped? This is what viewers know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy