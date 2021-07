Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has maintained a wide subscriber edge in an increasingly crowded streaming playground that includes rivals Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). But after reporting worst quarter yet for new subscribers on Tuesday, the streaming giant revealed rebound won't be as fast as Wall Street expected as executives expect the undergoing quarter to have fewer additions than Wall Street saw coming. In after-hours trading, shares dropped 3% following the announcement but then bounced back close to even. The stock is up 1% so far this year, whereas the S&P 500 index gained 16.5%.