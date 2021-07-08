Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 74 cents to $72.94 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 69 cents to $74.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $2.26 a gallon. August heating rose 3 cents to $2.12 a gallon. August natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.90 to $1,800.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 14 cents to $25.99 an ounce and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.26 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.81 Japanese yen from 110.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1841 from $1.1805.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
TrafficValueWalk

Crude Oil Prices Plunge Due To The Delta Variant Fear

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the plunge in crude oil prices, Louis Navellier wrote:. The plunge in crude oil prices may be somewhat related to the fear of a global economic slowdown as the Covid-19 Delta variant spreads. Also influential in the crude plunge: United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) recent push to boost its output is expected to be followed by other OPEC members, since there are notorious for cheating on their quotas.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks rise, fuel inventories down -EIA

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) rose by 2.1 million barrels in week to July 16 to 439.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.5 million-barrel drop.
Trafficinvesting.com

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles up Unexpectedly, First Time in 9 Weeks

(Adds crude prices and analyst comment, paragraphs 5-8) Investing.com -- Stockpiles of U.S. crude oil unexpectedly rose last week, snapping eight previous weeks of drawdowns, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories showed a build of 2.108 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.1 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 439.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of July 16, 2021.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Recovery Unfazed by Unexpected Rise in US Crude Inventories

The price of oil snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week as it extends the rebound from the monthly low ($66.44), and crude may stage a larger recovery over the remainder of the week as it appears to be unfazed by an unexpected uptick in US inventories.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Gas prices expected to go down after crude oil dips

VICTORIA, Texas – Gas prices keep going up in the U.S., which are far above last summer’s levels, but there may be some relief for consumers. Crude oil prices fell below $70 a barrel in morning trading, down nearly 4% as the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the Coronavirus raised new worries about economic growth.
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in US crude oil stocks

SINGAPORE (July 22): Oil prices fell on Thursday after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand, but prices held on to most of their gains from the previous session on expectations that supplies will remain tight through year-end. Brent crude fell 32...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

U.S. Number 1 Producer of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The oil and gas industry in the U.S. produced the most petroleum and natural gas than in any other country during 2020, easily outpacing Russia and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, crude oil exports from the U.S. reached a record high last year. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Department of...
Trafficrigzone.com

Natural Gas Supply Concerns Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures soared to $4 per million British thermal units in the U.S. for the first time since December 2018 as summer heat intensified concerns about tight supplies later this year. Gas for August delivery settled at $4.003, the highest closing price in 31 months. The premium...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Column: U.S. gas prices at multi-year highs will protect stocks

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices have surged to multi-year highs which will conserve scarce stocks, encourage more gas-focused drilling and promote a temporary switch back towards coal-fired generation this summer. Front-month futures prices for gas delivered at Henry Hub climbed to over $3.95 per million British...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil rebounds as market seizes on discounted prices

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures rebounded on Tuesday as market participants vied to take advantage of oil's two-month low touched in the previous session. Monday's selloff, spurred by demand destruction fears amid rising COVID-19 cases, pushed oil about 7% lower and hit other riskier assets. The oil market was also lower on news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, had reached a deal to boost supply in coming months. read more.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil prices end higher, rising 1% after biggest drop in months

Oil futures settle with a more than 1% climb on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. benchmark suffered its biggest single-session decline since September. Signs of a tight physical market help soothe worries over the economic outlook tied to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Crude oil futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. The most active crude oil contract for September 2021 delivery was up 13.1 yuan (about 2.03 U.S. dollars) to close at 426.4 yuan a barrel. The total trading volume for...
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas Rally Rolls On As Heat Spike Trips Up Forecasters

Every energy market got crushed during this week’s Black Monday, but not natural gas . Futures of crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost 7% while that of gasoline fell 6%. NYMEX gas futures on the Henry Hub alone rose almost 3% that day. And gas has continued...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Trades Above $70 a Barrel Following Two-Day Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a two-day gain above $70 a barrel that was powered by a drop in U.S. fuel and distillate stockpiles and a broader market rally. West Texas Intermediate was steady in early Asian trading following a surge of more than 4% on Wednesday. Gains in equities buttressed investors’ appetite for risk, outweighing concerns about the impact on energy demand from the rapid global spread of the delta coronavirus variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy