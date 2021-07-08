Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer

By MICHAEL TARM
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal indictment filed Thursday charges a 28-year-old Chicago man in connection to a drive-by shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers, and it says the suspect told authorities he mistook the officers for rival gang members.

The shooting Wednesday occurred the same day President Joe Biden traveled to the Chicago area and discussed persistently high levels of gun violence in the nation’s third-largest city.

Eugene “Gen Gen” McClaurin is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting the other ATF agent and a Chicago task-force officer, though the charge pertains to one agent. It is likely other charges will follow. A conviction on the one count carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

After his arrest Wednesday morning, McClaurin told investigators a friend had warned him rival gang members were in the area in a vehicle similar to the unmarked vehicle the two ATF agents and task-force officer were in, according to the indictment. He began following it, then pulled along side, rolled down a window and opened fire with a handgun while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

McClaurin “stated that he had purchased the Glock for personal protection a few months before the shooting,” the indictment says.

McClaurin appeared at an initial hearing in U.S. District Court in Chicago Thursday afternoon, where a prosecutor told a judge the government would ask for McClaurin to remain jailed as a danger to the community. A defense lawyer waived a bond hearing for now.

At a news conference at the courthouse building, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown thanked law enforcement for the quick arrest of the suspect, less than three hours after the shooting.

“We will not relent in this fight against gun violence and protecting the people of Chicago,” he said.

The shooting occurred at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday near a police station. As the suspect’s car followed theirs, officers took down the license plate number. McLaurin was arrested at around 8:30 a.m. The indictment says shell casings were recovered in the car McLaurin had been driving.

After the shooting, the officers were treated for their injuries at an area hospital and released later Wednesday. The three officers were on their way to an assignment when they were shot, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters Wednesday.

The shooting came ahead of a visit to suburban Crystal Lake, Illinois, by President Biden. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she planned to discuss gun control and the city’s violence, which has included an increase in shootings this year, with Biden.

A Justice Department spokesperson said Wednesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting and aboard Air Force One on the president’s flight to Chicago.

When Air Force One landed, Biden spoke with Lightfoot, expressing his personal support for the officers who were shot. He reiterated his commitment to working with the mayor and leaders in Chicago in the fight against gun violence, and conveyed that the Department of Justice would soon be in touch about the strike force announced just a few weeks ago that will work with Chicago and other cities.

“I will note, in terms of efforts the president has underway to address the rise in violence we’ve seen over the last 18 months, including in Chicago, there are a number of steps that impact Chicago directly,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters before Air Force One landed.

At a news conference Wednesday, Brown declined to talk about the undercover work the officers who were shot had been doing. The indictment also didn’t provide those details.

Brown has said one of the ATF agents was shot in the hand and the other was struck in the torso. The Chicago officer was struck on the back of his head but it appeared to be “a graze wound,” he said.

The shooting come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

With Wednesday’s shooting, 36 Chicago officers have been shot or shot at this year, Brown said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
David Brown
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Federal Agents#Old Chicago#2 Federal#Ap#Atf#District Court#Justice Department#The Department Of Justice#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Denver, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Denver DA’s husband pleads guilty to attempted arson

DENVER (AP) — The husband of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has pleaded guilty to attempted arson after he left slash piles burning unattended in northern Colorado last year. The Denver Post reports 69-year-old Christopher Linsmayer was charged after he left several slash piles burning near his property outside Kremmling...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Jurors deliberate in trial of suspended Ga. insurance chief

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors must now sort out who they believe after the prosecution and defense told two very different stories about suspended Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck’s tenure managing the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck’s federal fraud trial concluded Thursday in Atlanta with closing arguments following testimony that stretched over...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated lawyer required to wear mask during trial

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An attorney who declined to be vaccinated for COVID-19 had to wear a mask during a trial this week after losing an appeal to the state supreme court. Darrick X. Banda, who likened the mask to “a dunce cap,” said the timing of new court rules this month didn’t give him time to be vaccinated, even if he’d wanted to do so. His co-counsel, who’s vaccinated, didn’t have to wear a mask.
Louisiana, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House officials said Thursday, and hospitals are running out of space because of the delta variant, which is “spreading with incredible efficiency.”. Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that several states with the highest proportions of...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department won’t probe Michigan nursing home deaths

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday it will not open a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan’s nursing homes. The notification to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came nearly 11 months after the department’s Civil Rights Division requested data from the Democratic governors of four states, including Michigan, and said it was considering whether to investigate under a federal law that protects the rights of people in public nursing homes. Most nursing homes are privately owned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy