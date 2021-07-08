Human Trafficking Nightmare: Texas Sicko Attempts to Prostitute 8-Year-Old Child

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Plymouth police say they are investigating a possible attempted child abduction of a 7-year-old girl which took place earlier this month. The incident happened on the 16000 block of 41st Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. Police say a man picked the 7-year-old up, ran a short distance, and dropped her before fleeing the area on foot. Witnesses described him as a white man in his 20s between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. They said he had a medium-to-slender build and was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants. Police said the investigation has “taken time and resources” to identify witnesses and determine that the incident was a possible attempted child abduction. They are continuing to follow leads. Anyone who observed the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669. More On WCCO.com: ‘This Virus Will Find Everybody Who Is Not Immune’: Mayo Doctor’s Strong Warning Over COVID’s Delta Variant The RV Life: Minnesota Couple Sells Everything To Live, Work Full Time On The Road Drought Causing ‘Dramatic’ Evaporation On Minnesota Waterways ‘I’m Not A Criminal’: Rep. John Thompson Found Guilty In 2019 Hospital Disturbance