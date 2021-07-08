Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Slide in coronavirus-sensitive stocks suggests growing worries over Delta variant

By Lewis Krauskopf
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udfPT_0arHUF1U00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Diverse reasons are driving the rotation in stocks and a slide in bond yields, but weakness in travel, leisure and other COVID-19 sensitive stocks suggest that fears of the Delta variant are doing their part.

Declines in the shares of companies tied to the reopening trade have broadly outpaced those of other-so called value stocks, which have been battered on worries that economic growth will be slower-than-expected in coming months.

Shares of cruise stocks Carnival Cruise Lines and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings have slumped about 9% and 8%, respectively, in July, while American Airline Group dropped nearly 4% and United Airlines Holdings was off 4.5%. MGM Resorts International has fallen about 5%, while Expedia Group has dropped 1%.

The Russell 1000 value index, which includes economically sensitive stocks, has fallen by 0.8% in the same time frame, while the S&P 500 had risen 0.7% in July as of afternoon trading on Thursday.

“There is a lot of uncertainty and I think the market is trying to add up how much risk this poses to global supply chains and activity down the road,” said Steve Englander, head of North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, meanwhile, has dropped about 20 basis points to 1.29% this month and has fallen for eight straight sessions, marking the longest streak since a nine-session drop that ended on March 3, 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States was gaining speed.

The availability of vaccines - including their apparent ability to keep even those infected from developing serious complications - suggests the extent of the shutdown measures last year to control the virus will not be required. Still, some regions, including those without as much access to vaccines, are grappling with rising cases or putting restrictions in place. Cases are rising in countries such as Spain and England, although the British government plans to re-open the economy later this month.

In Australia, Sydney has put a strict stay-at-home order in force since late last month, while Japan on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, putting restrictions in place through Aug. 22. The pullback in coronavirus-sensitive stocks likely stems in part from concerns the variant spread could restrict travel and slow growth, said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital in South Carolina. But those stocks may have been due for a decline after such a sharp run, he said. “A lot of these stocks moved quite significantly off the vaccine news,” Todd said. “Part of this is concern about the re-emergence of this variant, but also just the fact... you are giving some back.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Delta#Carnival Cruise Lines#American Airline Group#United Airlines Holdings#Mgm Resorts International#Expedia Group#Standard Chartered#Treasury#British#Greenwood Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
United Airlines
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
StocksPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stocks climb on Wall St gains as company earnings roll in

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday for a second day as optimism about an economic recovery appeared to outweigh concern over rising coronavirus cases and inflation. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Overnight,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, boosted by tech, growth stocks

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Big tech pushed Wall Street to a higher close on Thursday, modestly building on a two-day rally as lackluster economic data and mixed corporate earnings sent investors back to growth stocks. A pull-back in economically sensitive cyclicals kept the S&P 500’s and the blue-chip...
EconomyCNBC

As China's debt risks grow, here are 3 warning signs to watch

As China's growth slows, authorities are looking to strike a better balance between maintaining control and allowing some market-driven forces into the economy in order to sustain growth in the long term. The case of bad debt manager Huarong has spooked investors, causing a market rout this year when the...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Unemployment Claims Climb Amid Growing Pandemic Fears, Delta Variant Cases

Last week’s jobless claims were up from the previous week, despite a recovering economy and many employers desperately searching for workers. According to a report from the Labor Department, initial unemployment filings totaled 419,000 for the week ending July 17, up from its revised 368,000 claims filed in the previous period. This is also well above Dow Jones estimates which placed jobless claims at 350,000 for the week, CNBC said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inflation is here. The Delta variant could make it worse

New York (CNN Business) — The biggest question facing the US economy is when skyrocketing consumer prices will come back to earth. The emergence of the Delta variant only deepens that inflation mystery. The hope is that inflation will cool off as the economy fully reopens, allowing supply to catch...
StocksBloomberg

Asia Stocks to Rise After Earnings-Led U.S. Climb: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks look set to climb Thursday after solid company earnings boosted Wall Street, easing concerns about peak economic growth and coronavirus flareups. The dollar and Treasuries declined. Futures rose in Australia and Hong Kong, while Japan is shut for a holiday. U.S. futures were steady after the S&P 500’s...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Investors turn to stocks as they shrug off COVID worries

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Markets continued their upward march on Wednesday and yields climbed due partly to positive corporate earnings, despite apprehension about the Delta coronavirus variant and inflation, which spurred a flight to safety earlier in the week. Wall Street extended gains after ending Tuesday sharply higher...
Businessactionforex.com

Virus is Surging and Yields are Tumbling; Is Inflation Already Yesterday’s News?

The last time there was so much panic in the markets about higher inflation was probably in the 1970s when oil price shocks were a common phenomenon. Although there’s not as much chance of inflation hitting the double digits this time round, major central banks are for the first time in decades facing the prospect of missing their upper price targets by a substantial margin. However, all the excitement may yet prove to have been about nothing as the global recovery is suddenly under threat from a new Covid strain and optimism about a full economic reopening is waning.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Infographic: Pandemic Recession Was The Shortest Ever In US

While the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, as rising case numbers in various countries sadly illustrate, the recession it brought on to the U.S. economy officially is. And for quite some time, as the official chronicler of U.S. business cycles announced on Monday. According to an official statement from the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the U.S. economy bottomed out in April 2020, just two months from its previous peak in February 2020.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street extends rally on strong earnings, economic optimism

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Wednesday for the second straight day, as strong corporate earnings and renewed optimism about the U.S. economic recovery stoked investor risk appetite. All three major U.S. stock indexes appeared set to build on the previous session's gains, which delivered the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures bounce after steep selloff; IBM gains on strong results

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) July 20 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Tuesday, as economically sensitive stocks rebounded following a sharp selloff in the previous session, while shares of IBM jumped after posting strong second-quarter results.
MarketsArkansas Online

Virus-fear renewal jars world markets

NEW YORK -- Resurgent pandemic worries knocked stocks lower from Wall Street to Tokyo on Monday, fueled by fears that a faster-spreading variant of the virus will upend the economy's strong recovery. The S&P 500 fell 68.67, or 1.6%, to 4,258.49, after setting a record just a week earlier. In...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks rally following variant fuelled sell-off in previous session

Wall Street stocks were sharply higher early on Tuesday as major indices looked set to crawl back some of the heavy losses recorded in the previous session. As of 1535 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.38% at 34,430.09, while the S&P 500 was 1.06% firmer at 4,303.64 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.68% stronger at 14,372.47.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Take A Weak Bounce As IBM, HCA Health Rally On Earnings; Netflix, Chipotle Set To Report

Rebounding stocks picked up strength Tuesday, as earnings news provided uplift vs. mixed global action, and while oil prices and bond yields continued their slides. HCA Healthcare, Halliburton and Crown Holdings rallied on earnings. IBM climbed to the head of the Dow Jones today on its second-quarter earnings beat. And Netflix, Intuitive Surgical and Chipotle Mexican Grill were all near buy zones ahead of earnings reports due after the close.

Comments / 0

Community Policy