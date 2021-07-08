Gibsonton Elementary School Works To Support Young Students Before The School Year
While school may be out for summer, Gibsonton Elementary School is still hard at work helping its students ahead of the school year. Over the summer, Gibsonton Elementary School, which became a community school in 2019 to address student achievement barriers, is collecting shoes (especially athletic and closed-toed shoes), clothes and other supplies for students. The donations will be distributed by school nurse Sherriann Johnson through the on-campus school closet.www.ospreyobserver.com
Comments / 0