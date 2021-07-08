Cancel
Books & Literature

PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS FOR WEEK ENDING 7/3/2021

Kansas City Star
 14 days ago

1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 2. “The President’s Daughter” by Clinton/Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf) 3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine) 4. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm” by Cavan Scott (Del Rey) 5. “Golden Girl” by Elin...

