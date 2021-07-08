Cancel
After deal, Egypt releases ship that had blocked Suez Canal

By SAMY MAGDY and MOHAMED SALAH, , Associated Press
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ISMAILIA, Egypt — Egyptian authorities announced the release Wednesday of a hulking shipping vessel that had blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The Ever Given left the canal’s Great Bitter Lake, where it had been held for more than three months amid a financial dispute. The development came after its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., reached a settlement with canal authorities over a compensation amount following weeks of negotiations and a court standoff.

