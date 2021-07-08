After deal, Egypt releases ship that had blocked Suez Canal

For a nation that provides safe passage for so many ships through its waters, Egypt offered up rather special treatment for the Ever Given. The 400-meter-long container ship began its voyage out of the canal last Wednesday after a ceremony attended by dignitaries, diplomats and company officials from around the world. In fact, the last time the Suez Canal Authority, which hosted the event, promised this much fanfare was in 2015, when an $8 billion expansion project was completed within a year. The ship is slated to sail into the Mediterranean and then to Rotterdam.