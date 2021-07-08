Cancel
Paris SBDC Holding Seven Management / Leadership Training Sessions

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 14 days ago
The Paris Small Business Development Center is holding a seven-session online training on management and leadership from Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions. The sessions, running from July 12 through August 23 each Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., are designed to help businesses struggling with employee retention, hiring, and attracting employees. Paris SBDC invited Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions to mentor local business owners on navigating the changes in the workplace.

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

