Paris SBDC Holding Seven Management / Leadership Training Sessions

The TRIO Educational Talent Search at North Arkansas College hosted their 4-day, 3-night Leadership Camp at the Arkansas 4-H Center in Little Rock on June 7-10th. Students participated in several team-building initiatives, “low ropes” activities, Corporate Challenge initiatives, High Ropes activities that included the Giant Ladder, the Climbing Wall, High Ropes Obstacle Course culminating in a zip-line, and many other group activities. Each day students had time for recreation including swimming, canoeing, and games. During campfire, students learned to make an apple dessert, reflected on their experience, and learned how TRIO can be an integral part of their educational journey. Carol Gilley and Natosha Beaver are the Advisors for the following schools: Alpena, Bergman, Bruno-Pyatt, Jasper, Lead Hill, Marshall, Mt. Judea, Omaha, St. Joe, Valley Springs, Western Grove and Yellville Summit.