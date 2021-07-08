Paris SBDC Holding Seven Management / Leadership Training Sessions
The Paris Small Business Development Center is holding a seven-session online training on management and leadership from Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions. The sessions, running from July 12 through August 23 each Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., are designed to help businesses struggling with employee retention, hiring, and attracting employees. Paris SBDC invited Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions to mentor local business owners on navigating the changes in the workplace.www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0