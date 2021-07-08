Cancel
Baby found dead in a dumpster near YMCA in 2007. Mother just arrested in California

Mary Anne would have been 14 years old this September, possibly looking forward to starting high school in her South Central Pennsylvania neighborhood. Her life was instead cut drastically short; she was killed as a newborn and disposed of in a dumpster behind a YMCA in 2007. The moniker “Mary Anne” was given to her because police did not know her real name, if she was given one.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- An Indiana woman was arrested in California and charged with the homicide of a newborn infant found dead in Pennsylvania in 2007. Police officers responded to a report of a deceased newborn infant found in a dumpster in the parking lot of a YMCA on N. Queen Street in Lancaster, Pa., on September 24, 2007, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

