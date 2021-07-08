Cancel
Empowering Women to Live Bravely and Claim the Space they Deserve

foxla.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEliza VanCort survived and thrived after a harrowing childhood that taught her to cope by making herself small and invisible. Later a traumatic brain injury literally forced her into a state of near silence. That's all behind her now, as she works to educate and empower women. Her new book "A Woman's Guide To Claiming Space" is a primer for any woman striving to live a life of her own choosing, unapologetically and bravely.

