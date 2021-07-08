Letter: When did Arizona become the most racist State in the Union?
Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs - both Congressional Representatives from Arizona in the U.S. Congress voted against the "Juneteenth" Federal Holiday. As with all Republicans who think that Black Lives Do NOT matter, the two chose to register themselves in the history books as the most extreme white supremacists in America. As a very old white man who votes in Arizona, I deplore their choice. Racism and racists need to be relegated to the "Ash heap of history" - as then U.S. President Ronald Reagan stated in 1982.tucson.com
