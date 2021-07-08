Cancel
Travel

Letter: The Other Side of Zoo Management

tucson.com
 14 days ago

I read the column by the Zoo's member of the board of directors and I was struck by how it sounds exactly like the press releases the Zoo put out during their campaign to take Barnum Hill from the public. Sure I believe the Zoo does good things. The problem...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

#The Zoo#The Other Side#Midtown#The Arizona Daily Star
U.S. Politicstucson.com

Letter: How to become a single party country(The GOP plan)

First, rig all the elections so you are always the majority party (Cry unfair when someone tries to balance the process). Second, once you control the courts and the majority of the state legislature and Federal Government eliminate the filibuster so you can ram through whatever you want. I hope Senator Sinema realizes that this is their plan. Once they have control, her only way to get elected will be to become a good little Republican. This isn't the GOP of old. They don't want balance. They want domination. They commit corruption in the name of stopping corruption. They change the rules when it suits them and threaten others when they think they won't get their way. Just look at the so called audit. Secretive Stasi poring over voter data in Montana while the double speakers tell us it's part of the process. Riiight.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Trapping undermines wildlife management

For those who think trapping is a management tool, remember that trapping has driven wolverines, fishers, lynx, pine martens and river otters to the endangered list or close to it. Brian Giddings, former furbearer coordinator for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, stated, “FWP regulates furbearer trapping seasons for recreational harvest opportunities. Montana's harvest seasons are not based on reducing or controlling diseases.” Backing him are professional biologists writing in Trapping and Furbearer Management in North American Wildlife Conservation, "Regulated trapping will not (and is not designed to) eradicate diseases…”
Electionstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Blankley 'one of the few people I've met and know that will listen to the other side'

John Blankley. Why would anyone consider this man to run for our state senate?. Well, besides the fact that he has lived in Greenwich for 40 years, he has raised his children here and now helping raise his grandchildren. I can say he is a wonderful father and grandfather; supportive and loving. He’s also an amazing friend and husband. But, beyond that, what qualifies this man to represent the 36th district?
Saint Michaels, MDtalbotspy.org

Open Letter to the New Town Manager of St. Michaels

As a town we are not sure what you know about St. Michaels. I would like to provide an overview of the past to the present. Historically, St. Michaels was a poor declining seafood processing town. A decision was made several decades ago to shift to a tourism economy which brings us to what keeps the town thriving today. We are one of the top tourist destinations in the Mid-Atlantic region. Some of our highlights are a fabulous assortment of shops and art galleries, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, The Inn at Perry Cabin, beautiful marinas that are packed with guests throughout the boating season, and more excellent restaurants per capita than anywhere else on the Eastern Shore. The success of the town has driven up real estate prices with some ‘in town’ properties without waterfront selling for more than $1 million. It’s not uncommon for first time visitors to like what they find so much that they head straight to a real estate office and buy a weekend or even a permanent home before the end of their visit.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: If it’s yellow, let it mellow — and other drought-conscious decisions

I heard our governor’s suggestion that we pray for rain and take shorter showers to help with our state’s drought. How about lifestyle changes?. Our yard is xeriscaped and we practice ‘skip the rinse’ (for dishes and recyclables). I catch water in a bucket as the shower water warms and use it to water my houseplants or dump outside on my drought tolerant flowers. We have a rainwater catchment.
CharitiesLancaster Online

Helping others also helps us (letter)

Throughout the past year or so, the COVID-19 pandemic has tested all of us in more ways than one. As we begin to move forward, I now take the time to reflect. It is easy to become overwhelmed with the negatives of this past year. However, I choose to find some positives in my reflection.
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: School Mask Rules

Dr. Fauci in his own emails states "store bought masks are ineffective", but he continues to say we have to wear them. Now UA professor Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs stating July 9 in the Star, "72% of all school-related cases (COVID-19) in Maricopa County last spring" are "linked to students". How can this be? If masks are effective, and the few kids that were in-person learning were required to be masked. How then can these kids be responsible for 72% of the transmission? Dr. Jacobs provides none of the data used to make such a claim. But her assertion makes perfectly clear that Dr. Fauci was right! Store bought masks don't work. So tell me again why we're all still supposed to be wearing a mask, a mask for which no person can cite a definitive study proving these store-bought masks are effective. Pure theater.
thegraphic-advocate.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No other negative reactions about Fareway’s arrival

The author of the Letter to the Editor within the June 23 edition of The Graphic-Advocate is my former neighbor, and I consider them a friend. However, I do not share the opinions expressed in their letter. Everyone, of course, is entitled to their own opinion. First, no one likes...
Frankfort, KYThe State-Journal

Letter: Other issues are more important than the parks

In regards to "Officials seeking public's input on Lakeview Park master plan," July 6, there are other things to worry about. People are in dire needs for their backpay from unemployment, and you all are worried about a park. We might need one to set up a tent and call it home.
HealthBuffalo News

Letter: Those refusing vaccination must stop to consider others

“What’s in a name? A rose by any other name” – Shakespeare was right of course. Yet perusal of the letters column or editorials in the newspaper show that names continue to proliferate. Bob Poczik, in an excellent Another Voice column (July 5), has described some of the political names that are increasing recently in our society and whose adherents and detractors seem intent on supporting or inhibiting other groups.
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Fann: Audit Records can stay secret

Mr. Langhofer's position that subcontractor and budget records related to the Maricopa County election "audit" are not subject to the Public Records Act begs the question - What are you and Senator Fann hiding?. Sheldon Clark. Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Los Angeles County, CAcitywatchla.com

The other side of the RFK Jr. vs. DAILY KOS Feud

Kennedy claims that he has been libeled by an anonymous author who published on Daily Kos as DowneastDem. Kennedy therefore wishes to force Daily Kos to reveal the true identity of DowneastDem. Markos Moulitsas, the publisher of Daily Kos, is putting up a legal defense against the legal filings. My...
Politicstucson.com

Letter: U.S. one of the last countries to abolish slavery

In a letter titled “A primer for letter writers,” a self-described conservative presents a quasi-fanciful view of who Americans are and what we think. He states that “America was one of the first counties to eradicate slavery.” In fact, it was one of the last countries in the western world to do so. It was preceded by England, France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark and Russia.
Utah StateOnlyInYourState

Walk On The Wild Side When You Feed An Elephant And Rhino At Utah’s Hogle Zoo

A trip to Utah’s Hogle Zoo is always a wonderful experience. You’ll see majestic Amur tigers, playful polar bears, and powerful western lowland gorillas. Enjoy a ride on the Conservation Carousel and indulge in a tasty treat from The Beastro, then climb aboard the Zoofari Express train for a tour of the savanna animals. More than 800 animals are waiting to meet you! For a unique experience, get up close and personal with an elephant or rhino with the Wildlife Connections program.

