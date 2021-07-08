Letter: The Other Side of Zoo Management

First, rig all the elections so you are always the majority party (Cry unfair when someone tries to balance the process). Second, once you control the courts and the majority of the state legislature and Federal Government eliminate the filibuster so you can ram through whatever you want. I hope Senator Sinema realizes that this is their plan. Once they have control, her only way to get elected will be to become a good little Republican. This isn't the GOP of old. They don't want balance. They want domination. They commit corruption in the name of stopping corruption. They change the rules when it suits them and threaten others when they think they won't get their way. Just look at the so called audit. Secretive Stasi poring over voter data in Montana while the double speakers tell us it's part of the process. Riiight.