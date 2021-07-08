Letter: The Other Side of Zoo Management

For those who think trapping is a management tool, remember that trapping has driven wolverines, fishers, lynx, pine martens and river otters to the endangered list or close to it. Brian Giddings, former furbearer coordinator for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, stated, “FWP regulates furbearer trapping seasons for recreational harvest opportunities. Montana's harvest seasons are not based on reducing or controlling diseases.” Backing him are professional biologists writing in Trapping and Furbearer Management in North American Wildlife Conservation, "Regulated trapping will not (and is not designed to) eradicate diseases…”
