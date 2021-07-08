3 Kids Brought to Meth Deal in Parking Lot of Henderson Elementary School: Detectives
A Henderson County woman is facing several charges after detectives say she sold meth in the parking lot of Cairo Elementary School with three young kids in her car. 29-year-old Johna Stone of Robards, Kentucky, was arrested on Tuesday after an ongoing "controlled meth buy-bust" operation conducted by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, according to a detective with the task force.www.wevv.com
