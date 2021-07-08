Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson County, KY

3 Kids Brought to Meth Deal in Parking Lot of Henderson Elementary School: Detectives

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Henderson County woman is facing several charges after detectives say she sold meth in the parking lot of Cairo Elementary School with three young kids in her car. 29-year-old Johna Stone of Robards, Kentucky, was arrested on Tuesday after an ongoing "controlled meth buy-bust" operation conducted by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, according to a detective with the task force.

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Robards, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Henderson County, KY
Education
County
Henderson County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Henderson County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Cairo Elementary School#A Confidential Source#The Confidential Source#The Google Play Store#The Apple App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Google
Related
TennisNBC News

The top moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
TravelPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, died Thursday following a bicycle crash last week, his agent confirmed to NBC News. Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding on Saturday in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy