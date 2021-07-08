Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Chadwick Boseman's Final MCU Performance in What If..? Trailer Has Marvel Fans in Tears

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's What If...? animated series revealed its full trailer today. The show will take fans to alternate timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which the stories of Marvel heroes and villains play out in very different ways than the canon we know. What If...? will also benefit from having voice work by the actual stars of the MCU films - including Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Marvel Universe#King T#Mcu#Bpanthernews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Lupita Nyong'o's Workout Video Goes Viral as Black Panther 2 Continues Filming

With filming underway on the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lupita Nyong'o has been sharing her preparation routing with fans via an Instagram video. The Oscar winning actress is seen in the video working out in New York back in June, and thanks to the cameras rolling on the Black Panther follow up it has gone viral again.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Along With Chadwick Boseman And Michael B. Jordan, Another Black Panther Star Is Returning For Marvel's What If...?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The end of another Marvel Cinematic Universe show is almost here, as this season of Loki is set to wrap up this week. But worry not, because in less than a month, Disney+ will drop the next of Marvel’s small-screen offerings: What If…?. The first animated production from Marvel Studios is teasing some off-the-wall reimaginings of some of the MCU’s biggest moments, and it also boasts an all-star cast of franchise vets. This includes Black Panther stars Michael B. Jordan and the late Chadwick Boseman, who recorded before his passing. Now, we’ve learned that another Black Panther alum returned alongside them for the series.
MoviesTime Out Global

Here's everything we know about 'Black Panther 2' so far

After a two-year break, the Marvel Cinematic Universe blazed back into theaters this month with Black Widow. Yet amid all the hype of Marvel's Phase 4 — including the franchise's first Asian headliner and a whole bunch of chatter about the multiverse of madness — the biggest questions hover around the hotly anticipated Black Panther 2.
MoviesComicBook

Andy Serkis Teases MCU Return In Marvel's What If?

While certain high-profile Marvel stars won't be back for Marvel's What If…? it sounds like one of Marvel Studios' villainous actors is set to make his return. Andy Serkis, who played Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther, shared the poster for Marvel's What If…? Disney+ series via Instagram. With the poster, Serkis teased, "GUESS WHO’S BACK?!? One question changes everything." Serkis is presumably voicing Klaue in the series. But for which episode? Given his connection to Black Panther and Wakanda, the most obvious answer would be on the episodes involving characters from the Black Panther family.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Winston Duke Confirms M’Baku Will Be In ‘Black Panther 2’

Winston Duke has confirmed that M’Baku will return in the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. While many fans suspected the leader of the Jabari tribe would be back in the new movie, Duke recently went on the record to make it official. In an interview with Collider promoting the indie drama Nine Days, Duke discussed his preparation for the “emotional” sequel.
TV & Videosjammin1057.com

Chadwick Boseman Voiced T’Challa In Animated ‘What If?’ Series

Chadwick Boseman recorded vocals as his Marvel character King T’Challa for the upcoming Marvel animated series, What If…?. The voice work of Boseman is seen in the trailer as he plays his notable role as T’Challa of Wakanda. His role was recorded shortly before his passing last year per Uproxx. In this alternate universe, the Yondu character (played by Michael Rooker) kidnaps T’Challa from earth, instead of the character Peter Quill, as portrayed in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut

Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Marvel’s Multiverse Expands in the First Trailer for What If?

What if Tony Stark met Erik Killmonger? What if Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, took the super solider serum? What if T’Challa was taken from Earth by Yondu, instead of Peter Quill? All of those questions and more will be answered in the new Marvel Studios Disney+ Show, What If...?, and the first trailer is here.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Finale Ending Explained: The Villain, the MCU Timeline, and More!

After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arguably played their final episodes a little too safe, the season finale of Loki is utterly bonkers. Not only does the hunt for the force behind the Time Variance Authority come to its conclusion, but our answers lead to bigger questions and branch off into several upcoming Marvel projects including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more.
Moviestheboxhouston.com

‘Black Widow’ Has Finally Arrived, Here Is What Fans Are Saying About The Long-Awaited MCU Film

Finally, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow film has arrived in theaters and Disney Plus. But was it really worth the wait?. First, we have to admit it took entirely too long for this moment to come. Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff first arrived into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010’s Iron Man 2 as a personal assistant to Tony Stark, later revealing she was secretly keeping tabs on the billionaire playboy turned hero for S.H.I.E.L.D. that she would later admit to Hello Beautiful was hyper-sexualized.
Moviesnowdecatur.com

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ looks at alternate universes in the MCU [TRAILER]

Marvel Studios has started to explore the idea of the multiverse with Loki and we know they will continue that in the next Doctor Strange film. In their new series “What If…?” they will look at the possibilities if things happened differently in certain scenarios. While these episodes will have no affect on the current MCU and will be fun to what could’ve been.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Season 1 Finale Has Fans Eager to See Galactus in the MCU

Loki fans think that they’re ready for Galactus in the MCU after the finale to Season 1. The first salvo of the Disney+ series provided a lot to talk about. Marvel has its very own multiverse now and the possibilities are endless. A lot of fans also point toward that Fantastic Four tease we received last year and wonder what the movie will entail. With Marvel’s First Family comes Kang the Conqueror, Immortus, Doctor Doom, and possibly Galactus at some point. The Destroyer of Worlds probably won’t be making an appearance for a few years or so. But, that won’t stop the entire fanbase from dreaming big dreams the first weekend that the doors to the multiverse get thrown open. Some of them have honed in on the weird ship flying through space during the early moments of the finale. Maybe that’s the Fantastic Four? But really who even knows.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel’s Loki Season 1 Finale Teases the Future of MCU

Warning: This piece contains spoilers for Marvel’s Loki. Loki season 1 finale reveals who is running the Time Variance Authority and sets up the second season of the series. As many fans expected, the season finale introduces a Variant of MCU’s next big villain, Kang the Conqueror. Here’s what happened...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Panther 2 casts Michaela Coel in unspecified role

Michaela Coel has joined the cast of Black Panther 2 in an unspecified role, Variety reports. You'll remember Coel from her starring role in HBO's 2020 drama series I May Destroy You, which she also wrote, co-directed, and executive produced. The series centers around Coel's Arabella, a successful writer and Millennial icon struggling to navigate the trauma of sexual assault. Coel also has credits on Netflix's Black Mirror and Chewing Gum, as well as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the 2018 musical Been So Long.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Season 2 Renewal: Tom Hiddleston Is "Grateful"

Loki came to an end this week after six exciting episodes, but it's not really the end for the God of Mischief and Disney+. The finale's post-credit moment revealed that the show is coming back for a second season, much to the delight of fans. The show's star, Tom Hiddleston, has shared some fun info since the first season came to an end and even spoke with Marvel.com about how "grateful" he is to be getting another season.
MoviesComicBook

Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Reacts to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool MCU Debut

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lost their collective minds when Ryan Reynolds donned the Deadpool suit once again in a new reaction video to his upcoming film Free Guy, which would've been big enough news. It got even better though when he was joined by Korg, once again brilliantly voiced by Taika Waititi, and thanks to the team-up the video also qualifies as Deadpool's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Fans were understandably excited, but they weren't the only ones, as Wolverine actor and frequent Reynolds nemesis Hugh Jackman chimed in on Deadpool's latest foray as well (via The Direct).

Comments / 0

Community Policy