Baltimore, MD

Police find city officer's stepson in hole in wall inside home, charging docs say

By David Collins
CNN
CNN
 12 days ago
CURTIS BAY, Md. — The 11 News I-Team has new information in the case of a Baltimore City officer arrestedafter Anne Arundel County police found the man's 15-year-old stepson unresponsive inside his Curtis Bay home.

Court papers reveal a mother's intuition led to the discovery of her 15-year-old unresponsive son inside the home of his stepfather Baltimore officer Eric Banks.

The mother told Anne Arundel County police when she couldn't reach her son, Dasan Jones by phone, she believed he was being held against his will.

Banks initially told police Jones wasn't there and had left his packed bags at the back door. Charging documents show Banks gave police permission to search his home.

In a loft on the top floor, officers saw a hole in the wall with a white cover. Banks advised it was his gun safe. Officers looked inside and saw a body, later identified as Jones. An autopsy is underway.

Jones' friend Kayla Wright told 11 News she's heartbroken. Wright recalls him as bright, funny and full of energy.

"I know that he wanted to be a doctor and he played violin, so I was really sad that I had lost someone that I was like close with," Wright said.

According to charging documents, after police placed Banks in handcuffs, Banks attempted to run.

First, he asked if he could kiss his kids. Court papers indicate there were two other children in the house. Then according to police, "He grabbed my departmentally issued Glock by the handle and flipped the hood down to my holster in a clear attempt to disarm me. Banks stated multiple times 'You're gonna have to end this.'"

Police confirm officers have responded to the home before. On June 25, Banks' wife sought a protective order complaining she suffered from emotional and mental abuse and that he was stalking her.

Banks' wife told police he had two weapons -- one for work and one for leisure.

"I hope his family finally finds peace for this because I know how hard it is for them right now and I know his mom has two little boys, so I know that it is really difficult to try to process this," Wright said.

Banks is seeking a preliminary hearing. No trial date has been set.

According to the Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Banks is on suspension for another undisclosed matter.

