Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gryphon Mining Buys 7,200 Bitcoin Mining Rigs For $48 Million

By Namcios
bitcoinmagazine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin mining company in the making Gryphon Digital Mining has announced it has agreed to purchase 7,200 Antminer S19J Pro bitcoin mining rigs from Bitmain Technologies for an aggregate price of $48 million. "We are happy to provide Gryphon with Bitmain's latest next-gen miners, the Antminer S19J Pro," said Irene...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Energy Efficiency#Rig#Gryphon Mining Buys#Gryphon Digital Mining#Antminer S19j Pro#Bitmain Technologies#Btc#Emdcpool#Hut 8 Mining Corporation#Terawulf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining is becoming vastly more decentralized in 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) has become considerably more decentralized in the past year, one metric suggests — and the trend is growing. According to data from on-chain data resource Blockchain.com, hash rate distribution is increasingly favoring small, unknown miners. Small guys increase slice of mining pie. Despite the past 12 months seeing...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Binance US ‘looking at IPO route,’ CZ says

Binance US, a United States-based cryptocurrency exchange operating separately from Binance, is looking to go public despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown on Binance. Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of the global exchange Binance, talked about its ongoing regulatory issues and future plans at the blockchain virtual summit REDeFiNE Tomorrow 2021 on Friday.
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

Examining Structural Changes To The Bitcoin Derivatives Market

The below is a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Yesterday's Daily Dive took a look at some of the structural changes in the...
Economybitcoinist.com

Amazon Targeting Bitcoin Payments? Seeks Crypto Product Lead

Digital commerce titan Amazon could make a move to integrate Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies as payments. Via their Amazon Jobs website, it was revealed that the company is on the lookout for a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead. According to the post, the company seeks a person willing...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

New DeFi futures to enable hedging against Bitcoin mining difficulty

Decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures announced a new product called Bitcoin (BTC) Hash Rate Futures that uses the biggest cryptocurrency’s ever-changing mining difficulty as a basis to open long or short positions. Touted as fully decentralized hash rate futures, SynFutures’ new offering would let users trade on Bitcoin mining difficulty with...
MarketsTelegraph

First death from mining Bitcoin

It has been described as the digital world's Gold Rush, a virtual Klondike where all comers can get rich. But despite sitting behind a computer terminal rather than digging in frozen Alaska, prospectors to the craze of "Bitcoin mining" are learning that it too can be a hazardous trade. In...
New York City, NYNewsChannel 36

The Future of Bitcoin Mining in New York

NEW YORK(WENY)-- As cryptocurrency becomes more and more popular across the globe more and more Bitcoin mining operations continue to pop up throughout the United States. Originally China was the main Bitcoin mining hub but due to the impact it has on the environment, China started to enact regulations and moratoriums. This resulted in mining operations making their way to the United States. According to data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the United States is home to 16.85% of the world's average monthly hashrate share. While this percentage is not even close to China’s 46.04%, it is the second-largest mining hub in the world. Because of this, Assemblywomen Anna Kelles wanted to get a step ahead of the game and put regulations on mining operations in New York before it had an irreversible impact on the environment.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitCore Hits Market Cap of $6.31 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $602,242.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges.
Milam County, TXlexingtonleader.com

Bitcoin Mining Expansion Near Us

According to Milam County Judge Steve Young, Milam County is now the home of the largest bitcoin mining operations in North America. He reported that there are two companies at the former Alcoa facili...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Rio2 assembles $125 million financing for Chilean mine

Rio2 (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) said today it arranged financing for its Fenix gold project in Chile. The financing consists of about $50 million debt arranged by BNP Paribas, $50 million stream deal with Wheaton Precious Metals and a share offering. Total financing will range between $125 to $135 million.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

How The DCA Army Will Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

In a recent podcast episode with Stephan Livera, I made a claim that Bitcoin was the greatest charitable movement in history and that its “donors” were those who actively support Bitcoin on a daily basis through automated buying of Bitcoin, mining (“donors of last resort”), educating and promoting (i.e., “stacking stackers”) and generally making Bitcoin more useful and accessible to others (development and building products). Until a better meme comes along, I will refer to these people as “The DCA Army.”
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Files for US Public Offering

London-listed Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) has submitted a registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. market. Announced Wednesday, the filing with the SEC indicates Argo is seeking to list on American Depository Shares, a commonly used mechanism by which public companies can expand to reach U.S. investors.
RetailCoinDesk

Bitcoin Miners Now Have a Tool to Verify Their Machines’ Hashrate

Data for independent ASIC operators is still fairly splintered in terms of transparency. Compass and Navier are hoping to provide a fix. “HashTest is a tool we have created for everyone to identify independent and unbiased information regarding an ASIC,” Compass Mining CTO Paul Gosker said in a statement, referring to the application-specific integrated circuit machines that power most bitcoin mining operations. “HashTest will allow sellers to demonstrate the performance of an ASIC to a buyer.”
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ryo Currency Hits Market Cap of $827,865.20 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $827,865.20 and approximately $2,426.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Bitcoin On-chain Data Suggests Huge Outflow From Miners

Bitcoin on-chain data shows that miners have transferred a huge amount of coins to cryptocurrency exchanges. On-chain Data Suggests Miners Transferred 11,816 BTC To Exchanges. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, 20 July saw a huge outflow from Bitcoin miners. The total outflow from that day is around 12k.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Blockstream Announces Greenlight Lightning Node Service

Bitcoin giant Blockstream announced their latest product today which uses their cloud infrastructure to allow users to run a Lightning node while maintaining control over their own keys, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. For this product, the private keys never leave the user’s personal device, assuring them that they always have full custody of their funds. Greenlight users will be able to access the device with ease through a simple programmable interface.
Worlddailyhodl.com

Malaysian Authorities Destroy Millions of Dollars Worth of Bitcoin Mining Equipment

Over a thousand Bitcoin mining machines have been steamrolled in Malaysia amid allegations that the owners used stolen electricity to power their rigs. According to a report by local publication The Star, Malaysian authorities confiscated 1,069 Bitcoin mining rigs and used a steamroller to destroy the machines at a police station in the city of Miri.
Marketsarxiv.org

A Cooperative Optimal Mining Model for Bitcoin

We analyze Bitcoin mining from the perspective of a game and propose an optimal mining model that maximizes profits of pools and miners. The model is a two-stage Stackelberg game in which each stage forms a sub-game. In stage I, pools are the leaders who assign a computing power to be consumed by miners. In stage II, miners decide of their power consumption and distribution. They find themselves in a social dilemma in which they must choose between mining in solo, therefore prioritizing their individual preferences, and participating in a pool for the collective interest. The model relies on a pool protocol based on a simulated game in which the miners compete for the reward won by the pool. The solutions for the stage I sub-game and the simulated protocol game are unique and stable Nash equilibriums while the stage II sub-game leads to a stable cooperative equilibrium only when miners choose their strategies according to certain criteria. We conclude that the cooperative optimal mining model has the potential to favor Bitcoin decentralization and stability. Mainly, the social dilemma faced by miners together with the balance of incentives ensure a certain distribution of the network computing power between pools and solo miners, while equilibriums in the game solutions provide stability to the system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy