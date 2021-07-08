Cancel
Google Pixel 5a Mid-Range Phone Visits FCC Ahead Of Rumored Fall U.S. Launch

By Brandon Hill
Hot Hardware
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the most highly anticipated smartphones coming from Google this year, the company also promised to deliver a new mid-range smartphone for consumers. After a rumor claimed that the Pixel 5a was canceled for this year, Google quickly made the surprise decision to confirm months in advance that it was working to deliver the smartphone later this year for the United States and Japan.

