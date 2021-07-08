Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

How Chelsea Clinton Saved Her Parents' Marriage After Bill Clinton's Affair

By Hope Campbell
Posted by 
The List
The List
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was the affair that rocked the world and rocked the foundations of the United States' government, but the relationship former president Bill Clinton had with White House intern Monica Lewinsky also rocked a marriage — the Clintons' marriage. While the affair was a public one for the world to see and speculate about, it was also a private affair tearing apart a marriage with a teenage girl in the middle. That teenage girl is now mother of three, Chelsea Clinton, and she may have been the one to keep her parents, Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton, together.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Ken Starr
Person
Hillary Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Impeachment#Senate#Newsweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
News Break
White House
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Bill Clinton Turned Down Tea with Queen Elizabeth II to Go Shopping

Former President Bill Clinton declined to meet Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Buckingham Palace during a brief visit to the U.K. in 1997 because he wanted "to be a tourist" and go shopping. The British National Archives released a series of documents related to Clinton's trip to London on...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Club for Growth goes after Cheney in ad, compares her to Clinton

The conservative group Club for Growth is releasing a new attack ad that tries to pin down Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as another Hillary Clinton . The 30-second video starts off by showing photos of the former 2016 presidential candidate. "Remember? She benefited from a famous political last name. She...
POTUSNewsweek

How Melania Trump's Vogue Cover Compares With Jill Biden's

This week it was announced that Jill Biden is Vogue's cover star for August, continuing the magazine's tradition of featuring the first lady on its front page. This practice went on hiatus during the Donald Trump era, however, with Melania Trump snubbed by the fashion magazine. Vogue's editor Anna Wintour...
Presidential ElectionFiveThirtyEight

Why Biden’s Approval Rating Has Barely Budged In His First 6 Months

The first six months in the White House are often frenzied for presidents as they push for big policy changes to try to live up to their campaign promises. President Biden is no exception. In his first 100 days in office, he signed dozens of executive actions and pursued sweeping legislation, like his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, which offered Americans further relief from the pandemic, and his ambitious two-step infrastructure plan. The hope for Biden, as with most presidents, is that his accomplishments will placate Americans who already support him while also winning over some who don’t.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Kamala Harris is making history again — as Republicans’ prime campaign target

In North Carolina, Senate hopeful Pat McCrory vows to take on the “Harris-Biden administration” and thwart the vice president and Democrats “who want to radically change America for years to come.”. In Alabama, Jessica Taylor paints a dystopian portrait of “Kamala’s America” — conspicuously mispronouncing Harris’ first name — and...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

The Real Reason Meghan McCain is Leaving “The View”

During its time on the air, The View has seen a lot of hosts come and go. The last few years have certainly been no exception. Whether it be drama with fellow co-hosts or personal issues, people don’t seem to stay on the show for more than a few seasons. Now, one of the newer additions is already making her exit. In July 2021, Meghan McCain, who joined the series in 2017, announced that she would be leaving. Many assumed that her exit was because of the tense relationship she’s had with some of her co-hosts, or the backlash she often gets from viewers. However, her reason for leaving probably isn’t what a lot of people think. Keep reading to get the scoop on why Meghan McCain is leaving The View.
POTUSWashington Post

Why Trump is taking the unusual step of actually filing a lawsuit he had threatened

The only thing Donald Trump likes more than suing people is talking about suing people. Over the past 30 years, Trump, his political campaigns and the Trump Organization have filed more than 4,000 lawsuits, most of them related to his business activity before seeking office. In recent years, though, we have also seen how often he has liked to simply threaten a lawsuit, usually with the goal of silencing a critic. At times, even that threat has been effective. Usually, though, it has simply been bluster.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump’s legal heat: Trump Org insider says former bodyguard 'knows where the bodies are buried'

In this Beat exclusive, MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by the former Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization Barbara Res and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the criminal probe into the company. The conversation comes as The Wall Street Journal reports prosecutors are investigating Trump executive Matthew Calamari to see if he received tax-free fringe benefits. Res asserts that Calamari "probably was sitting around when things were discussed."
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump gonna Trump: ex-president diverts and deflects as legal woes mount

The former president appeared to mount a typically Trumpian bid to focus attention away from the growing scandal at his company. No one could accuse Donald Trump of lying low when the long arm of the law finally caught up with him. On Wednesday the former US president visited the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. post

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, to be U.S. representative to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture, the White House said. Biden also nominated Jack Markell, the former Democratic governor of his home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy