The Battlefield 2042 technical playtest has been pushed back, delaying the first chance for players outside of EA to get their hands on the near-future online shooter. EA confirmed the delay for the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest in a sprawling update about the game ahead of its upcoming appearance at EA Play Live. While the playtest was originally scheduled to begin this month, EA and DICE are now saying that it will be "later this summer." While it may be disappointing news for Battlefield fans who were hoping for an early spot, EA is encouraging interested parties to update their EA Playtesting profile.