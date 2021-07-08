Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Emergency Funds Available For Las Cruces Area Students

krwg.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency relief funds are now being made available to Doña Ana Community College (DACC) students. The funds are Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF III) that students can now apply for. Eligibility requirements include:. students must have been enrolled for one credit hour for spring or summer 2021,. students must...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dacc#Mynmsu#Covid#Dacc Nmsu Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
HomelessPosted by
MyChesCo

$600 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds Available for Students Experiencing Homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To help support the needs of students experiencing homelessness, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) is inviting states to complete the application for their share of the second disbursement of $800 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021’s Homeless Children and Youth Fund (ARP-HCY). In April, the Department released the first $200 million of the $800 million in ARP-HCY funds to states. The distribution of the additional $600 million will give states and school districts access to funding before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Supporting Equity In Las Cruces Public Schools

Commentary: The League of Women Voters of New Mexico (LWVNM) believes that education is the foundation for a strong and viable democracy and that the public education system should impart to students an understanding of the nature of democracy, the ability to think critically, and the skills to function successfully in a complex society.
Cullowhee, NCwcu.edu

Eligible students to receive $500 emergency grants through HEERF III funds

Western Carolina University will provide $500 emergency grants to enrolled students who qualify for assistance in payment of fall 2021 semester billing charges. The emergency grants are part of the third round of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which come from the American Rescue Plan. The grants are available to undergraduate and graduate students.
El Paso, TXutep.edu

Chick-fil-A Contributes to UTEP’s Student Emergency Fund

The University of Texas at El Paso’s Student Emergency Fund was bolstered by a $12,216 gift from Chick-fil-A presented Friday, July 16, 2021, during a ceremony at Centennial Plaza. The University of Texas at El Paso’s Student Emergency Fund was bolstered by a $12,215 gift from Chick-fil-A presented Friday, July...
CollegesABQJournal

NMSU lays out federal pandemic money usage

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University is spending $6.3 million in federal pandemic relief money on almost two dozen projects to “further the university’s strategic goals, including student success and social mobility,” and will use close to another $6 million on other student-oriented goals and technology. The university announced...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

New scholarship helps adult-learner students

The Northwest College Foundation has been awarded $100,000 from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation to support adult learners at Northwest College through the newly created Ellbogen Opportunity Scholarship. The grant is part of an $800,000 scholarship program distributing funds to all Wyoming community colleges. At a board meeting last week...
Susquehanna, PAwkok.com

Susquehanna University Distributes Federal Emergency Funds to Students

SELINSGROVE – Students at Susquehanna University received a little financial help from the school recently. Susquehanna announced Tuesday it distributed one-time, emergency student aid grants through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. At Susquehanna, over 2,200 students – 100% of its full-time undergraduate enrollment during the 2020-21 academic year...
CollegesCollege Media Network

Financial aid helps students college costs

As college tuition steadily rises, students express frustration concerning their education costs and financial aid. In addition to tuition, other items contributing to the college experience such as housing, meal plans and books add to the cost. Although there are loans, students seek or receive alternative methods of funding to cover costs.
Rochester, MIoakland.edu

OU to distribute additional emergency relief funds to students

Oakland University received $19,738,510 million in funding through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III), which is authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Starting July 16, OU will be distributing a portion of this funding as emergency relief grants to eligible students enrolled in the Summer 2021 session. Those who qualified for an award were notified via their OU email.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Las Cruces Public Schools to add two new community schools

LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) will be adding two more community schools to the district to improve the quality of education for children in Doña Ana County by expanding community schools integrated services focused on academic, health and social services to improve student learning, create stronger families and building healthier communities. A $600,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will help provide funding for the community schools for the next two years. Each community school in the district will have a full-time community school coordinator that oversees the community school strategy. One of the new community schools will be Alameda Elementary, located at 1325 N. Alameda Las Cruces, NM 88005, the other community school is currently going through the application process.
Las Cruces, NMKFOX 14

Las Cruces Public Schools in need of bus drivers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — STS of New Mexico, the school bus provider for Las Cruces Public Schools, is urgently hiring school bus drivers right now, in anticipation of the upcoming school year. STS is offering part-time bus drivers:. Competitive pay at or above competition (starting wage was $13 per...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit Fare Collection Resuming

The City of Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will resume collecting fares starting August 2, 2021. Bus passes may be purchased on City buses, City Hall, Albertsons Grocery Store, and the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transfer Terminal (MVITT). Each ride will cost $1.00, or you may purchase an all-day pass for $2.00.
Las Cruces, NMcbs4local.com

Las Cruces city council discusses how to use ARPA funds

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Las Cruces City Council had another round of extensive discussions with staff during its Monday work session about American Rescue Plan Act funds that Las Cruces has, and will, receive. City staff presented additional in-depth information to the city council about proposed city projects or...
Willow Street, PAlancasterctc.edu

Third Round of Higher Ed Emergency Relief Funds Available

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center is currently accepting applications from adult education students to receive grant funding as part of the economic stimulus passed by the federal government. This is the third round of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) being made available. Qualifying adult education students can...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Las Cruces American Rescue Plan Act Public Input Meetings

The City of Las Cruces Economic Development Department will present an overview and receive public comments for the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury. A 10-day public comment period to solicit input on funding priorities begins Monday, July 19, 2021, and will continue through noon Friday, July 30, 2021. Public comments can...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Public Safety, Tourism and Infrastructure Top ARPA Spending Priorities for Las Cruces

The city of Las Cruces is seeking to use some American Rescue Plan Act funding to support public safety programs, tourism and community and economic development initiatives. Part of the almost $24.8 million will go toward making up for the city’s pandemic-related revenue loss. City Grants Administrator Amy Johnson Bassford says that while no layoffs or cuts to city services occurred, the loss was still significant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy