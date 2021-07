Gwen Stefani called the day she married Blake Shelton ‘one of the greatest moments’ of her ‘life,’ in a new podcast interview. Gwen Stefani, 51, couldn’t help but gush over her new husband Blake Shelton, 45, and their wedding day, in a new interview! The No Doubt crooner admitted she’s been embracing feeling “total honeymoon vibes right now” just weeks after marrying the country singer at his Oklahoma ranch on July 3, and described the moment they said, “I do” as one of the best moments of her life. “It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously,” she said on the July 20 episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast, which can be heard HERE.