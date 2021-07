If you’re used to getting one refund check from the U.S. Treasury after you file your individual tax return with the Internal Revenue Service, you might be surprised this year to keep getting checks—or direct deposit payments. What’s going on? The IRS is still sending out third round stimulus payments, plus-up stimulus payments for those who got shorted, unemployment compensation tax refunds, as well as advanced payments of the child tax credit. It’s like the IRS is a cash machine. Here’s how to check that you’re getting what’s rightfully yours.