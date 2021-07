To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. TWELVE-FIGURE BILLIONAIRE JEFF BEZOS has given $200 million to the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., “the largest donation to the Smithsonian since the founding gift from James Smithson in 1846,” the Washington Post writes. A total of $130 million has been earmarked for a Bezos Learning Center, and $70 million will go to the museum’s current $250 million renovation project, which is now just $15 million from being fully funded. Next week, as you may have heard, the Amazon founder is headed to space. Forbes currently pegs his fortune at $210 billion.