A German TV reporter has come clean after being caught covering herself in mud moments before going live on air to report on a flood-devastated town. The clip, that has made the rounds on Twitter, shows the 39-year-old journalist, Susanna Ohlen, amongst the devastating damage from the severe floods in Germany. In an apparent bid to make the report authentic and look as though Ohlen had lent a helping hand in cleaning up the debris, she is filmed bending down to pick up some mud before smearing it on her face and clothes.