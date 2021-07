The Qatari envoy to Gaza Mohammed al-Emadi has entered the Strip Sunday night, according to Arab news media reports, and is expected to meet with the Hamas leadership on rehabilitating the war-torn area. The independent Lebanese daily Al Akhbar reported Monday morning (مصر تَعِد بمزيد من «الاستجابات»: تنازل إسرائيلي أوّل للغزّيين) that “after long intransigence, the occupation gave its consent to the entry of the Qatari funds into the Gaza Strip, in a first concession that the Egyptians promise to be followed by other Israeli ‘responses,’ which Hamas is cautiously anticipating—while never turning off its threats of re-escalation at any time.”