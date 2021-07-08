8 Subtle Signs You Might Be Too Controlling
It is only natural that we humans try to assert control. Chaos is disconcerting; control, or just the illusion of it, is comforting. But it’s important to understand that being too controlling in situations — relationships in particular — can be damaging at best, and abusive at worst. Chances are, we’ve all seen someone exhibiting the stereotypical control issues in real life and on a screen. They may bark orders, deny their partner friendships, decide whether their significant other can or cannot do something. Often, they use intimidation and ignore boundaries.www.fatherly.com
