Man bitten by neighbor’s escaped python in toilet in Austria

Chris Suljak was mowing the lawn at his Missouri home over the weekend, when he heard a splash and saw the "pretty good-sized tail" of an alligator disappear into the creek that borders his backyard.Hearing his yell of shock, Mr Suljak’s stepdaughter came running out to see what had happened, reports Newsweek.“She says, ‘Are you OK?,’ and I said, ‘No, I just saw an alligator,’ and she started laughing," Mr Suljak told KTVI. "So needless to say, everyone started running down here."American alligators are not native to Missouri because they cannot survive the state’s cold winters – it later...