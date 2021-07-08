Cancel
Man bitten by neighbor’s escaped python in toilet in Austria

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Police say a man in Austria was bitten by a 1.6-meter (5 1/4-foot) python during an early-morning visit to the toilet at his home. The reptile, which apparently escaped from a neighbor’s apartment and may have slithered through the drains, was cleaned and handed back to its owner. Police said the 65-year-old victim “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” shortly after sitting on the toilet at home in Graz just after 6 a.m. on Monday. He then looked into the toilet and discovered the albino reticulated python.

