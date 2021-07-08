Cancel
Mississippi State

Large crowd gathers for first Mississippi Music event of the summer

By Annalise Braught
Bemidji Pioneer
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI -- Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront is back and several hundred people gathered on Wednesday, July 7, to kick off the first event of the summer season. Friends and families sat in boats along the shore or sprawled out on grass along the waterfront near the Tourist Information Center to listen to music while children played, couples danced, and those 21 and older enjoyed a beer in the beer garden courtesy of Bemidji Brewing.

