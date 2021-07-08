Algonac Pickerel Tournament ‘beats all expectations’

The Algonac Lions Club’s 83rd annual Pickerel Tournament, which ran July 1 to 5, “beat all expectations,” said Dr. William Brady, chairman of the tournament. The Pickerel Tournament was a full event this year, with activities and events for all ages. In 2020, the club was unable to host the 82nd annual Pickerel Tournament in its full form due to COVID-19. A mini version of the festival took place that included boat raffle ticket sales, food vendors and a fishing tournament.