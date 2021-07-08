Las Cruces area man is sentenced to 8 years in Homicide by Vehicle (DWI)
Daniel Medina plead guilty and was sentenced to charges of Homicide by Vehicle (DWI) and one count of Great Bodily Harm by vehicle (DWI) and Driving While under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor-a misdemeanor. District Court Judge Douglas Driggers presided over the sentencing. Medina was sentenced to 8 years outlined in his plea agreement. Assistant District Attorney Daniel Sewell represented the State.www.krwg.org
