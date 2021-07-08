Inside Emma Corrin's Gender Identity Journey

Tommy Dorfman, the 29-year-old Atlanta-born actor best known for portraying Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, gave fans one more reason to stan this week when she made her public debut as a trans woman. “It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere,” Dorfman said in an interview with TIME published on July 22. On the same day, the actor also posted a moving Instagram photo from her shoot with TIME where she stuns in a bold red dress. “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.”