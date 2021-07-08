Beyonce Stuns In Colorful Pants & Tied-Up Top While Boarding A Helicopter – Photos
Beyonce took a break from her Hamptons vacay to fly to NYC for dinner when she rocked a pair of tropical pants, a tied-up shirt, and white Telfar bag. If there’s one thing for sure about Beyonce, 39, it’s that she always travels in style and that’s exactly what she did when she boarded a helicopter from the Hamptons to NYC on July 7. The singer flew into the city with hubby Jay-Z to grab dinner in Brooklyn when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted Christopher John Rogers trousers that were super flared and covered in a bold and colorful tropical floral print. She styled the pants with a long-sleeve white linen button-down blouse which she chose to tie up in a knot to make it cropped. And she finished the look with a white Telfar bag that started trending on Twitter. You can see the pictures, right here.hollywoodlife.com
