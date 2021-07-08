Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Beyonce Stuns In Colorful Pants & Tied-Up Top While Boarding A Helicopter – Photos

By Olivia Elgart
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyonce took a break from her Hamptons vacay to fly to NYC for dinner when she rocked a pair of tropical pants, a tied-up shirt, and white Telfar bag. If there’s one thing for sure about Beyonce, 39, it’s that she always travels in style and that’s exactly what she did when she boarded a helicopter from the Hamptons to NYC on July 7. The singer flew into the city with hubby Jay-Z to grab dinner in Brooklyn when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted Christopher John Rogers trousers that were super flared and covered in a bold and colorful tropical floral print. She styled the pants with a long-sleeve white linen button-down blouse which she chose to tie up in a knot to make it cropped. And she finished the look with a white Telfar bag that started trending on Twitter. You can see the pictures, right here.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 9

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyonc#Yankees Baseball#Pants#Puma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears White Short Shorts With Stiletto Heels To Meet Up With BF A$AP Rocky In NYC: Photos

RiRi looked like an off-duty model while out in NYC this week. See the pics. Rihanna offered a masterclass in street style while out in New York this week. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, visited boyfriend A$AP Rocky at an office space in the city on June 29 and rocked a stylish look: a white shirt with matching white shorts and white heels, finished with an oversized light gray blazer. The singer finished the look with a baseball cap and a red lip, looking like an off-duty model rocking her best street style attire.
Beauty & FashionElle

Zendaya Honours Beyoncé With 'Crazy In Love' Dress At BET Awards

Singing along to Beyoncé's debut solo single, 'Crazy In Love' while practising the 'uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, oh-no-no' dance, of course!. As was Zendaya, apparently. Which is why the Malcolm & Marie actor wore the vintage Versace dress that Beyoncé had performed her hit single in at last night's BET awards on June 27.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Rocks Shorts in Hamptons with Jay Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Who’ll Reportedly Buy Tidal

Beyonce showed off her toned legs in a pair of short shorts while hanging out in the Hamptons with hubby Jay-Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Beyonce, 39, has been enjoying her summer in the Hamptons, and the singer looked sporty and fabulous when she threw on a pair of loose black athletic short shorts with a cotton black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a powder blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a face mask, and a neon orange purse. Bey chose to go au natural as she kept her hair naturally down in super tight curls and you can see the photos right here. Also in attendance was her husband, Jay-Z, who looked just as casual in a pair of black and white striped Puma joggers with a white T-shirt, sneakers, and a Yankees baseball cap. The couple was joined by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly buying Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, for around $300 million. The couple has been friends with Jack for quite some time and they even all hung out together in the Hamptons last summer with Bey and Jay’s kids, Rumi and Sir.
New York City, NYHarper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Wore the Perfect Floral Pants with Her Bright White Telfar Tote

Beyoncé stepped out in Brooklyn on Wednesday sporting a number of pieces from some of New York's buzziest Black designers. The superstar took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her lunch date with Jay-Z in New York this week. For the outing, Beyoncé wore a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral printed trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers, paired with a tied long sleeve linen top. Bey accessorized the look with a bright white, medium-sized vegan leather tote bag from the cult-favorite New York-based brand Telfar. She also wore dangling green statement earrings, nude platform pumps, and vintage-inspired sunglasses by Ray-Ban. The singer wore her honey-highlighted hair in voluminous curls and kept her makeup look fresh with a berry tinted lipstick. Bey opted for a pop of color with her manicure, however, showing off her coral nails in the photos.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Beyoncé’s Colorful Minidress & Neon Wrap Sandals Are Sure to Brighten Up Your Day

Beyoncé is ready for summer, thanks to her latest outfit. The “Black is King” musician posed on Instagram last night in a retro and colorful ensemble. A yellow, orange and blue color-blocked Mara Hoffman minidress provided a base for her outfit; the Laura dress retails for $495 on MaraHoffman.com, where it’s currently on a waitlist. Beyoncé then rounded out the look with coordinating orange earrings and dark blue sunglasses plus a blue Fendi Micro Peekaboo bag.
RetailPosted by
StyleCaster

Beyoncé Wore A Telfar Bag & Fans Simply Cannot Handle It

I need to know: Has Beyoncé ever looked bad in her life?! It’s a rhetorical question, of course, because the answer is so obviously “hell no, she always looks incredible”. That said, her latest OOTD for a date night out with Jay-Z has to be one of her best off-duty looks of all time, if not the best. Beyonce paired a Telfar bag with a pair of Christopher John Rogers pants, and seeing her support up-and-coming Black designers—and looking damn good while doing so!—honestly means so much.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Lizzo Wore a Shirt with Her Own Face on It and No Pants

Not all of us can pull off clothing with our own faces on it, but Lizzo isn't just anyone. On Thursday, the "Good as Hell" singer attended the JBL True Summer event at the Santa Monica Pier, wearing an oversized T-shirt bearing a photo of her own face on it — sans pants, but with pastel pink hair that perfectly matched the Louis Vuitton diamonds printed on her shirt. She tied the T-shirt dress at the side, pairing it with a pair of white sandals and diamond-encrusted sunglasses, along with heart-shaped hoop earrings and the ultimate summer accessory: a cocktail.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Beyoncé's bold date look with husband Jay Z is the ultimate summer vibe

Beyoncé never misses a chance to make a fashion statement, even when she’s enjoying a casual lunch with Jay-Z. The Black Parade songstress gave us all the summer vibes as the couple touched down at a heliport in New York City on Wednesday, wearing a white-collar shirt she tied at the waist, tucked over vibrant multicolored Christopher John Rogers floral pants, according to the Daily Mail.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

See Zendaya Fangirl Over Beyoncé After Wearing Her Iconic Versace Dress

Watch: Zendaya Talks Playing a Modern Lola Bunny on "Space Jam" Zendaya is Beyoncé's biggest fans. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Victor Cruz on July 12, Zendaya dished on her decision to don the same sheer purple Versace dress that Queen Bey performed "Crazy In Love" in at the 2003 BET Awards. Zendaya recently rocked the exact same dress with an added elongated train for the 2021 ceremony on June 27 in a stylish throwback homage to the R&B icon.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Beyonce’s mom amended Beyonce’s 2011 VMAs outfit 2 hours before stage time

Tina Knowles-Lawson has recalled having to amend Beyonce’s 2011 MTV VMAs outfit two hours before she was due on stage. The ‘Irreplaceable hitmaker’s mom had to think fast after the wide-legged pants her daughter chose for her performance of ‘Love On Top’ didn’t fit as the singer was pregnant with her first child, nine-year-old Blue Ivy, at the time.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Beyonce in Mara Hoffman

You may think that Beyonce has only one stylist but she actually works with several. She posted a new look to instagram today(July 12th) which was styled by her other stylist KJ Moody. She posed for the gram in a MARA HOFFMAN PRE-FALL 2021 color-block mini dress which was accessorized...
New York City, NYPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Puckers Her Lips & Rocks Shades As She Surprises Fans At Ivy Park Pop Up — Photo

Beyonce took a moment to pose for a photo before making a surprise visit to an Ivy Park pop up shop in New York City on July 20. Beyonce, 39, always looks glamorous — even if she’s just driving by an Ivy Park pop up shop in New York City and saying “hello”. The iconic singer proved that on July 20, when she seemingly drove by one in SoHo, looked towards the camera, and puckered her lips for a gorgeous new photo.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Jay-Z Wears Full Outfit From Beyoncé’s Upcoming Ivy Park Collection in the Hamptons

Jay-Z is doing his part to support Mrs. Carter. On Tuesday, Roc Nation executive Lenny S. posted an Instagram photo of Jay rocking a full fit from Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park collection with Adidas. The picture, which was taken in East Hampton, shows the hip-hop mogul posing outside while wearing an orange camp collar shirt with the signature three-stripe detail, as well as a matching pair of shorts. Hov topped off the look with a pair of shades and a bucket hat embroidered with “East Hampton, NY.”

Comments / 9

Community Policy